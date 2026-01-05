NIIRA: NIA Seeks Collaboration To Ensure Effective Implementation

As the new year commences for business, insurance operators have been advised to put modalities in place to ensure the successful implementation of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025.

Making the call as part of his New Year message to the operators, the Chairman, Nigerian InInsurers Association (NIA), Mr. Kunle Ahmed, said in a statement that NIIRA had created a stronger framework for insurance penetration, governance, and sustainable growth.

He said: “As 2026 begins, the priority is its effective implementation through collaboration among companies, regulators, and stakeholders. “The NIA has pledged continued support via advocacy, guidance, capacity-building, and plans to establish a recapitalization help desk to assist members during the transition.

“With cooperation, transparency, and shared responsibility, I am confident we will consolidate the gains of 2025 and usher in a new era of growth and public trust.”

He appreciated the commitment of the operators and staff to client’s satisfaction, unwavering support, resilience, and collaborative spirit, which together defined the remarkable progress of the Association and the Nigerian insurance industry in 2025.