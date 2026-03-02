NIIRA: NAICOM, OPSN Meet To Tackle Gaps In Transport, Petroleum Sectors

To address the longstanding gaps in compensation and risk transfer in transport and petroleum sectors, members of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) recently engaged the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to iron out the issues with regard to the the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 implementation.

Representatives of the OPSN paid a visit to NAICOM, accompanied by delegates from relevant federal ministries to discuss coordinated implementation of provisions of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and the deployment of sector specific insurance products for the maritime and petroleum sectors.

Dr. Alban Igwe, leader of the delegation and Chairman of the OPS InsuranceTech Committee, stated that the engagement followed months of stakeholder consultations across the maritime and petroleum sectors, including freight forwarders, transport associations, retailers, and underwriters.

He said they were at NAICOM for regulatory discussions on implementation provisions of the law and operationalization of insurance products to address longstanding gaps in compensation and risk transfer in these sectors.

Dr. Igwe said the initiative was a multi stakeholder, private sector led effort mandated by two federal ministries (Ministries of Petroleum and Blue Economy) to coordinate stakeholders and propose implementation of insurance provision under the NIIRA 2025.

OPSN identified umbrella organizations participating in the effort, including the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, National Association of Small Scale Industries and trade associations in the transport and petroleum distribution sectors.

It also described two priority tracks to include…Maritime sector product(s) to mitigate container and cargo-related losses and to provide faster compensation for affected parties, and Petroleum sector product(s) to provide public liability/commission liability cover for retail distribution and transit risks (noting tight retail margins and the need to consider pricing templates).

On his part, the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, stating that NAICOM was committed to collaborating with stakeholders to implement NIIRA 2025.

He emphasized that the Commission was responsible for issuing frameworks, guidelines, and premium determinations for compulsory insurance products under NIIRA 2025, and that technical proposals must align with the regulator’s remit.

The Commissioner stressed that consumer protection was paramount, and proposals must be justified and assessed for fairness. The meeting concluded that a technical working group should be established to review the proposal and develop implementation modalities.

In another development, the Commission and Ministry of Agriculture have pledged strategic partnership to strengthen agriculture insurance and boost food security. They held a high-level meeting to align policies, deepen collaboration, and accelerate reforms that will strengthen agricultural insurance, protect smallholder farmers, and support the current administration’s food security agenda.

This was discussed during the visit of the Commissioner for Insurance, Omosehin, to the Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, in Abuja. Key outcomes of the engagement was the fact that the passage of NIIRA 2025 presents an opportunity to modernize the insurance sector and align institutional frameworks to better support smallholders and national food security objectives.

• Policy alignment commitment: NAICOM and the Ministry committed to close policy alignment to ensure Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) and Nigeria’s sole specialized agricultural insurance institution is positioned to deliver meaningful protection across the agricultural value chain.

• NIIRA 2025 integration: the meeting agreed NAIC must be elevated and restructured to operate effectively within the new insurance architecture established by the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025. And, to enhance its operational impact.

• Data and capacity priorities: The Ministry’s newly created Federal Department of Agricultural Data Analytics will coordinate efforts to gather, validate, and govern agricultural data critical for index insurance and other parametric solutions. Both parties emphasized the need for capacity building to strengthen technical expertise across the sector.

• Joint technical working arrangements: A technical working relationship and a special joint platform/meeting between the Ministry and NAICOM will be organized for effective implementation of reforms.

These actions aim to expand financial protection for smallholder farmers, reduce vulnerability to climate and disaster risk, attract investment into agriculture by reducing risk exposure, and contribute to the Administration’s objective of a resilient, inclusive agricultural sector and broader economic growth.

The meeting highlighted the central role of agricultural insurance in protecting farmers and building resilience against natural disasters and climate shocks — indispensable elements of food security. With commercial insurers covering only a limited share of agricultural risk, NAIC as the specialized agricultural insurance institution remains vital.