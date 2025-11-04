NIIRA: NAICOM Launches Implementation Working Groups

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has inaugurated three core working groups to implement the National Insurance Industry Reform Agenda (NIIRA) 2025, a comprehensive roadmap designed to transform Nigeria’s insurance landscape.

According to a statement by the Commission, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, inaugurated the committees as part of efforts to ensure a structured, inclusive, and data-driven execution of NIIRA’s objectives across the insurance value chain.

The NIIRA 2025, signed into law earlier this year, outlines a holistic framework for regulatory reform, financial inclusion, digital transformation, and compulsory insurance enforcement. Its implementation aims to align Nigeria’s insurance industry with international best practices while boosting public confidence and economic resilience through effective risk protection.

Speaking during the strategy session, Omosehin reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to ensuring that the implementation phase of NIIRA is transparent, inclusive, and results-oriented, stressing that the strategy would consolidate ongoing reforms and reposition the insurance industry as a catalyst for national growth.

“This marks the beginning of a coordinated journey toward achieving a stronger, more transparent, and technology-driven insurance industry. The NIIRA 2025 is not just a regulatory document—it is a blueprint for building an insurance sector that protects lives, businesses, and investments across Nigeria,” Omosehin said.

He explained that the newly inaugurated committees would serve as engines of reform, translating policy objectives into measurable outcomes.

The Committee on Compulsory Insurance, chaired by Mr. Shola Tinubu, is tasked with strengthening the enforcement and adoption of compulsory insurance schemes across the country—including Motor (Third Party), Builders Liability, Group Life, Professional Indemnity, and Public Buildings insurance. The goal is to achieve nationwide compliance, improve public understanding, and enhance policyholder protection through collaboration with federal and state enforcement agencies.

The Digitization Working Group, chaired by Mrs. Adetola Adegbayi, will modernize the regulatory ecosystem using innovative digital tools and platforms, while the Financial Inclusion Working Group, chaired by Dr. Yeside Oyetayo, will focus on deepening insurance penetration among underserved and low-income populations.

Omosehin commended stakeholders for their commitment and expressed optimism that the new implementation structure would fast-track industry-wide reforms, noting that the success of NIIRA 2025 depends on active collaboration among regulators, operators, and consumers.

“This strategy represents a shared responsibility to deliver results that will redefine the perception and impact of insurance in Nigeria. We must all see ourselves as partners in national development,” he added.

Senior management representatives of NAICOM also emphasized the importance of strong communication channels and measurable benchmarks, assuring that the Commission would continuously monitor progress, publish periodic updates, and engage industry players to ensure accountability throughout the implementation process.