NIIRA: NAICOM Launches Implementation Working Groups

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has launched a comprehensive implementation strategy for the National Insurance Industry Reform Agenda (NIIRA) 2025.

Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, inaugurated three core working groups to drive the structured and coordinated execution of NIIRA’s objectives across the insurance value chain, NAICOM said in a statement.

The NIIRA 2025 signed into Law earlier this year—sets out a holistic roadmap for regulatory reform, financial inclusion, digital transformation, and compulsory insurance enforcement.

Its implementation aims to align Nigeria’s insurance industry with international standards while improving public confidence and economic resilience through risk protection.

Speaking during the strategy session, the Commissioner for Insurance reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to ensuring that the implementation phase of NIIRA is inclusive, data-driven, and results-oriented.

He emphasized that the strategy would consolidate ongoing reforms within the Commission and reposition the insurance industry as a key player in national economic growth.

“This marks the beginning of a coordinated journey toward achieving a stronger, more transparent, and technologydriven insurance industry.

The NIIRA 2025 is not just a regulatory document—it is a blueprint for building an insurance sector that protects lives, businesses, and investments across Nigeria,” Omosehin stated.

He further underscored that the new working groups would serve as engines of reform, ensuring that critical policy objectives are translated into measurable outcomes.