NIIRA: NAICOM, FRSC, NHIA Partner To Improve Compliance

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have converged to strengthen their efforts in improving safety and emergency response on Nigerian roads through the Motor Third Party Insurance Scheme.

This development follows a courtesy visit by the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Muhammed mni, to the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, at NAICOM headquarters in Abuja. During the meeting, the Corps Marshal congratulated NAICOM on the signing of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and acknowledged the Commission’s efforts in driving reforms in the industry

. He emphasized the need for enhanced data exchange between NAICOM and FRSC to develop a robust system for quick response to road accidents and compensation.

The Corps Marshal also stressed the importance of digitizing the process for prompt emergency response and eliminating fake motor insurance policies. The Commissioner for Insurance, in his response, thanked the Corps Marshal for the visit and commended his efforts in upgrading the licensing system.

He highlighted that NIIRA 2025 has strengthened the compulsory third-party motor insurance policy and established a fund for compensating road accident victims, which will be administered by a committee that includes FRSC representation.

The Representative of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr. Ajodi Nuhu Nasir, expressed profound satisfaction at the collaborative efforts among the agencies, noting that this synergy would culminate in a robust system that not only safeguards our roads but also ensures prompt and quality medical treatment for accident victims, thereby reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with road crashes.

The meeting culminated in the following agreements:

1. Data Sharing Integration: NAICOM and FRSC will integrate their data sharing systems to enable seamless information sharing.

2. Joint Awareness Campaign: The agencies will develop a joint awareness campaign strategy to educate the public on insurance benefits and road safety.

3. Enforcement Committee: A joint committee will be established to collaborate on enforcement of proper insurance coverage and address cases of fake insurance policies.

4. Inclusion of Insurance Requirements: FRSC will include insurance requirements, especially for valid third-party motor insurance, in its awareness and enforcement efforts.

The collaboration aims to promote road safety, ensure prompt treatment for accident victims, and protect the interests of motorists and other road users. A date will be announced for the inauguration of the joint committee.