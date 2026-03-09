NIIRA: Major Opportunity To Expand Insurance Products’ Access –NAICOM

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has again advised Nigerians to see insurance as a major pillar for economic growth and human development, especially with the recent law put in place by the Federal Government.

Speaking at a public forum oblast week, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, said the newly enacted Insurance Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 provided a major opportunity to modernise the regulatory framework, strengthen governance standards, accelerate digital innovation, and expand access to insurance products.

He explained that NAICOM’s reform agenda would focus on five key priorities, including financial soundness through risk-based capital supervision, stronger governance and compliance, improved consumer protection, enhanced market conduct oversight, and accelerated innovation and digitisation.

Outlining a sweeping reform agenda aimed at strengthening trust, deepening insurance penetration, and positioning the sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic development, he said the regulator would pursue policies that simultaneously protect policyholders, encourage innovation, and strengthen market discipline across the industry.

According to Omosehin, the country’s insurance sector must transform low penetration and weak public confidence into inclusive growth that benefits households, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the wider economy.

“Regulation must build trust and unlock growth,” he said, adding that NAICOM’s approach is to create a system where credible firms thrive, consumers are treated fairly, and long-term capital forms around stable and insurable risks.

Omosehin said the Commission would adopt firm regulatory enforcement in critical areas such as capital adequacy, liquidity, reinsurance quality, and claims discipline, while maintaining flexibility to support innovation and emerging business models in the industry.

He added that the regulator would also streamline approval processes and digitise regulatory interactions to reduce uncertainty and speed up product deployment in the market.

To improve transparency and strengthen public confidence, NAICOM plans to publish comparable market conduct metrics, including claims settlement turnaround times, complaint resolution rates, and claims ratios across insurance firms.

“Penetration improves where trust is consistent. That means pricing that reflects risk and is clearly explained, claims that are paid fully and on time, and complaints that are resolved effectively,” Omosehin said.

He stressed that the transformation of the sector would require collaboration across the financial ecosystem, including banks, pension funds, capital market operators, telecommunications companies, and fintech firms.

The NAICOM chief also called for partnerships with policymakers and consumer advocacy groups to improve financial literacy and expand access to insurance products across the country.

As part of its next steps, the Commission will publish a phased roadmap for risk-based capital implementation, launch innovation sandboxes for new products such as microinsurance and embedded insurance, and digitise licensing, product filings, and regulatory reporting.

Omosehin said NAICOM would also strengthen coordination with other regulators such as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission to streamline approvals and eliminate regulatory overlaps.

He reiterated that the long-term vision is to build a stronger and more competitive insurance market capable of protecting Nigerians against economic shocks while mobilising longterm savings for productive investment.

“As we stand on the threshold of a new era for Nigeria’s insurance sector, our task is not simply to reform rules but to reshape confidence, rebuild credibility, and reposition insurance as a strategic pillar of national development,” he said.