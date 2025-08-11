NIIRA: How Insurance-Fuelled Rally Lifted Stock Market On New Law

The Nigerian equities market staged a blistering rally last this week, with investors raking in a staggering N1.580 trillion in just two trading days, spurred by the landmark signing of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2025 (NIIRA 2025) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

From a market capitalization of N91.149 trillion on Monday, August 4, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) surged to N92.730 trillion by close of trading on Thursday, August 7—an unprecedented upward swing that reflects resurgent investor confidence in the insurance sector and wider market fundamentals. On Thursday alone, the market added N478.83 billion, up from N92.251 trillion the previous day, marking a 0.51 per cent daily gain.

The AllShare Index (ASI) followed suit, climbing 756.85 basis points to close at 146,570.71, pushing year-to-date (YTD) returns to an impressive 42.40 per cent. The epicentre of this bullish charge was the NGX Insurance Index, which recorded back-to-back double digit gains—+9.87 per cent on Wednesday and +8.76 per cent on Thursday—its most aggressive two-day performance since June 2023.

Eighteen of Thursday’s 44 gainers were insurance stocks, with AIICO Insurance, AXA Mansard, and Cornerstone Insurance each hitting the maximum daily gain of 10 per cent. SUNU Assurance was the only laggard in the sector. The explosive rally was ignited by the promulgation of NIIRA 2025, a sweeping legislative overhaul poised to reposition Nigeria’s insurance landscape.

Among its key provisions is a long-awaited recapitalization directive that dramatically increases the minimum capital thresholds across the board: life insurers must now hold N10 billion (up from N2 billion), non-life insurers N15 billion (from N3 billion), composite insurers N25 billion (from N5 billion), and reinsurers N35 billion (up from N10 billion). All operators are further required to maintain a capital adequacy ratio of at least 100 per cent at all times.

The law also strengthens consumer protection by mandating compulsory insurance schemes and introducing a policyholder protection fund, financed by 0.25 per cent of each insurer’s gross life premium income. This mechanism is designed to cushion the impact of potential insolvencies.

In a forward-looking move, NIIRA 2025 also promotes full digitization of the insurance ecosystem, enabling licensing, product approvals, claims processing, and filings through NAICOM-managed digital platforms. The Act further expands Nigeria’s involvement in regional schemes such as the ECOWAS Brown Card System, aimed at fostering cross-border coverage and regional claim settlements.

The insurance sector’s week-to-date return has now ballooned to +31.74 per cent, with its YTD performance standing at +59.69 per cent, making it the second-best performing sector on the NGX this year behind Consumer Goods (+78.86%). Despite the euphoria, broader market activity moderated, with trading volume and value declining by 26.51 per cent and 16.45 per cent respectively.

Nonetheless, trading sentiment remained strong as 1.99 billion shares valued at N27.26 billion exchanged hands in 35,291 deals. Analysts believe the NIIRA 2025 marks a generational shift for the industry, providing long-overdue structural reforms that will deepen market penetration, restore public trust, and catalyse foreign investor interest.