NIIRA: Gov Abiodun Commends Customer Retention Fund Provision

As stakeholders continue to take critical look into the Nigerian Insurance Inrustry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025) weeks after its passage, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiorun, has specifically commended the customer retention fund provision in the Act.

The governor, who stated this at the 2025 Insurance Professionals Forum of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, also advised the industry operators to be wary of the bad image that had dogged the sector in the past. He urged insurers to uphold integrity in their operations, noting the prevailing negative public perception of the industry.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, he said the customer retention fund provision was a demonstration of integrity. He also advised that mechanisms be put in place to monitor insurers’ compliance with specific provisions of the NIIRA Act.

On his part, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, called on insurance operators to embrace data-driven practices, innovative business models, and strategic alliances to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.

The forum was themed: “Nurturing the Insurance Industry for Sustainable Growth”. He said the industry must leverage data-driven insights to identify growth opportunities and make informed decisions that would enhance resilience and competitiveness.

According to him, embracing innovative business models and forging strategic partnerships remain critical to boosting operational efficiency, knowledge-sharing and collective problem-solving. “I urge every professional in this room to embrace change leadership, excellence and trustbuilding.

“Together, we can build an insurance industry that is not only financially sustainable but also socially responsible, supporting economic development and serving the needs of our people.

“The theme of this forum is particularly apt and timely as we operate in an era characterised by rapid technological advancements, evolving economic landscapes, and heightened expectations for adaptability and resilience. “The need to develop a robust, sustainable, and inclusive insurance industry has become increasingly paramount,” he said.

Omosehin noted that key initiatives must be taken seriously, like cultivating trust and deepening market penetration through targeted initiatives. He said it was also important to strengthen regulatory frameworks to promote stability and accountability as well as drive innovation that addresses the evolving needs of the society.

“Ultimately, our goal is to position insurance as a pillar of national development, safeguarding lives, assets, and livelihoods while fostering economic resilience. “As an agency of government, the commission is dedicated to creating an environment that promotes stability, innovation, and inclusivity, empowering the insurance industry to thrive and contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development,” he said.

The commissioner advised the insuers to continually invest in professional development to remain competitive and relevant. He urged them to focus on continuing education which had to do with training programmes that address emerging trends and technologies.

He noted that insurers must also embrace knowledge-sharing, such that would challenge assumptions and conventional wisdom. “To remain competitive, we must also harness the power of digital technologies,” he said. On the recently signed Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025), Omosehin appreciated all the operators that were instrumental to the eventual success.

He described the process of achieveing NIIRA 2025 as a long walk to freedom, marking a new era for the sector. He said that the landmark legislation presented a golden opportunity for the insurance industry to reposition itself and emerge from the challenges that had hindered its growth over the years.

Omosehin noted that the success of the ongoing reforms in the industry depended on the collective commitment of operators to implementation, compliance and continuous improvement. He described the forum as a pivotal platform for charting the industry’s future, as he expressed optimism that participants would leave with actionable strategies for sustainable growth.