NIIRA: ‘Brokers Remain Critical Partners In Building Insurance Confidence

Following the gradual implementation of the Migerian Insurance Industry Regulation Act (NIIRA) 2025, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, has described as critical the role of brokers in the process.

Olusegun, who stated this while receiving the new President of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe, in his office, reaffirmed commitment to stronger collaboration and market professionalism.

This visit was Ezeibe’s first official engagement with NAICOM following her formal investiture as the 17th President and third female leader of the Council.

The meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen existing ties, review ongoing reforms, and align on key priorities under the National Insurance Industry Reform Agenda (NIIRA 2025).

Omosehin described her leadership as “a major milestone for the Council and a reflection of the increasing strength and influence of women in the insurance profession.”

He added: “We truly value the relationship between NAICOM and NCRIB. As we continue to implement NIIRA 2025, we see the brokerage community as a critical partner in promoting market discipline, driving professionalism, and rebuilding the confidence of Nigerians in the insurance sector.

We look forward to a productive and fulfilling collaboration under your leadership.” The Commissioner was joined by NAICOM’s senior management team, who also expressed confidence in the new leadership of NCRIB and reiterated their support.

In her remarks, Ezeibe thanked the Commissioner and the entire NAICOM management for the warm reception. She expressed her appreciation for the support the brokerage community has consistently received from the Commission. She also clarified that many of the historical compliance issues were not acts of negligence, but often administrative oversights.

She assured the Commissioner that the new leadership is committed to addressing these gaps and deepening engagement with NAICOM to foster clarity and shared understanding across the market. Both NAICOM and NCRIB agreed on several important areas that require joint focus:

Professionalism and ethical standards where the Commissioner stressed that the brokerage profession must continue to uphold its respected identity as professional advisers, not intermediaries perceived merely in transactional terms.

He emphasised the need to reinforce trust and professionalism at every level. Improving communication, documentation standards, and timely updates across the value chain were highlighted as priorities — as poor documentation sometimes leads to avoidable disputes, particularly around claims.

NAICOM’s management expressed strong support for the President’s plans to expand opportunities for women and to mentor younger practitioners entering the industry. Both parties agreed that the successful implementation of NIIRA 2025 requires continuous partnership.

The Commissioner noted that brokers have an essential role in driving inclusion, building market trust, and educating consumers. The meeting emphasised the need for unified messaging and public sensitisation, ensuring Nigerians understand the value of insurance beyond legal obligation.