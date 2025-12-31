NIIRA: Beyond The Euphoria, Excitement And Expectations

The signing into law of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Bill stirred excitement among stakeholders as soon as the news hit the air. As much as the new law is expected to rewrite the fortune of the industry, there are, however, doubts to that possibility as the country has never been lacking in rules and regulations but simply the will to enforce the laws put up to make things work, Sunday Ojeme reports

Nigeria’s insurance industry stakeholders went into an exciting moment a few months ago following the passage of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Act (NIIRA). Precisely, the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill was signed into law in August.

It was described as a landmark legislation to strengthen Nigeria’s financial sector and accelerate the nation’s march toward a $1 trillion economy.

The features of the Act signed by the President, include the following: Stringent capital requirements to ensure the financial soundness of operators; Enforcement of compulsory insurance policies to enhance consumer protection;

Digitisation of the insurance market to improve access and efficiency; Zero tolerance for delays in claims settlement; Creation of dedicated policyholder protection funds, especially in cases of insolvency; Expanded participation in regional insurance schemes, including the ECOWAS Brown Card System.

Catalyst

According to the Presidency, “the reform introduced by the new law is expected to catalyse new investments, boost consumer confidence, and position Nigeria as a leading insurance hub in Africa.”

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the law, the National Insurance Commission, had also described NIIRA 2025 as a legislation marking “a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to revamp the insurance industry, nearly two decades after the enactment of the Insurance Act 2003.

The Act marks a new era in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigerian insurance industry, enabling it to compete favourably in the African insurance market and globally. “NAICOM is confident that the new law will catalyse growth, prosperity, and potential in the insurance sector, driving economic development and progress in the country.

The NIIRA 2025 is a gamechanger for Nigeria’s insurance industry.” No doubt, the euphoria that greeted the passage was understandable; stakeholders believe a law has finally emerged to make insurance work in the country.

This belief, which is obvious from reactions and contributions to debates and other controversial issues, may actually be far, considering certain realities on ground and what the country has been known for. Nigeria, long before now, had insurance laws that were as good as those in other clime where insurance has been functioning effectively as it should be, contrary to what it has been in this space.

Over the years, Nigeria has not had problems with enacting good laws but the challenge of transparently enforcing penalties has remained the problem due to widespread corruption and lack of commitment to make things work according to the law.

Amid the current feeling of accomplishment, expressed through reactions to NIIRA 2025 emergence, it is, however, on record that this is not the first consolidated legal enactment to guide insurance operations in the country.

Over the past years, Nigeria’s Insurance Act had gone through studied reforms that eventually gave birth to the Insurance Act 2003 and others, which the current law has repealed.

According to Ebelechukwu Okiche, Emeka Adibe and Clara Obi-Ochiabutor in a judicial review on insurance, insurance was regulated for the first time in Nigeria in 1961 by the Insurance Company Act 1961.

For the first time, there were requirements for registration with the Registrar of Insurance. The applicant was to supply the classes of insurance to be transacted, margin of solvency and paid up capital.

The Act was ineffective and frequent breaches occurred.

Three years later, it was amended by Insurance (miscellaneous provision) Act 1964 which made provision for the investment of insurance funds29.

In 1976, both Acts were repealed by what was considered a revolutionary legislation, the Insurance Decree (now Act) 1976 which introduced for the first, the requirement of registration under the Companies Act 196830 in addition to the registration with the Registrar of Insurance.

It not only raised the minimum paid up capital from N500,000 and N100,000 to N500,000 & N800,000 for life and general business of insurance respectively, but for the first time provided for the concept of statutory deposit with the Central Bank as additional security.

In 1991, the Insurance Decree (now Act) 1991 came to repeal the 1976 Act. The major innovation of the Act was the provision that payment of premium is a precondition for insurance cover, the popular “no premium, no cover” slogan.

In 1997 two Decrees, Insurance Decrees

Numbers 1 and 2 were enacted and the 1991 Act repealed. For the first time insurance regulation and supervision were placed on a body corporate with perpetual succession.35 The 1997 Insurance Act re-enacted all the provisions by the earlier Acts in addition to making detailed problems for the regulation of insurance intermediaries and loss adjusters. Six years after this, the current Act, Insurance Act 2003, came to replace the 1997 Act.

The new Act consolidated all the gains made by all the previous law by not only re-enacting all the provisions necessary for sound insurance practice but in addition, improved on them. While the euphoria lasts, the big question remains why the past laws failed to be effective.

To answer that is as straightforward as it is easy to put the laws in place. Simply put, corruption, incompetence and nepotism have all been the tools employed by stakeholders, government officials and culprits to truncate the system and render such laws ineffective.

As it is today, the situation is akin to having new wine in the same old wine skin. The same people, government officials, security agents and same system are still in place amid the new law put in place by a government that is yet to purge itself of favoritism in all facets of governance. For instance, besides several provisions in the

Insurance Act 2003, there is a particular section that deals widely with Compulsory Insurances, which failed lavishly due more to non-enforcement of the provisions.

This section has been deployed in all campaigns by the operators to ensure Nigerians embrace insurance for their benefits and the good of the industry.

The irony, however, is that even the sections that deal directly with the Federal Government have seen a lot of integrity being eroded on the part of government and also ended up being flouted without consequence.

Flouting extant laws

According to Nigeria’s insurance law prior to NIIRA, the Compulsory Insurances embodied:

Motor Third-Party Insurance

As required by section (53) the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act 1945, this insurance policy is made compulsory for owners & drivers of vehicles, motorcycles and other special type vehicles (both private and commercial).

It is the minimum cover required for vehicle owners and covers against liabilities such as death, damage to property or bodily injury of a third party arising due to the use of the insured vehicle.

Penalty for default is N100,000 or six months imprisonment or both in first conviction Then N200,000 or one-year imprisonment or both in second conviction Employer’s Liability/Workmen’s Compensation Insurance (For Employers) The Employee Compensation Act 2010 (which repealed the Workmen Compensation Act 1987) requires every employer, within the first two years of the commencement of the 2010 Act to make a minimum monthly contribution of 1% of the total monthly payroll of employees to the Employee Compensation fund with Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The fund shall be used to pay adequate compensation to the employee or dependants in case of death, injury, disease or disability arising out of or in the course of employment. Penalty for default is N20,000 or one-year imprisonment or both for a first case while N100,000 or one-year imprisonment or both for every subsequent case.

Group Life Assurance (For Employers)

Section 9(3) of the Pension Reform Act 2004 makes it compulsory for every employer of labour, with five employees or more, to maintain a life insurance policy in favour of the employee for a minimum of three times the annual total emolument of each employee.

The purpose is to make provision for the dependants of the employees who die in service. It involves both public and private individuals and under this law, they are required to pay for pension subsidy in the event of mental or physical disability, death or disappearance while insured. The penalty for default is a fine of N250,000 or oneyear imprisonment or both.

Health Care Professional Indemnity Insurance

All medical professionals, institutions and centres are required under the law to buy this insurance. According to Section 45 of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act.

1999, all licenced health care providers (Government/ private healthcare practitioners, hospitals and maternity centres) must have a professional indemnity insurance to compensate patient and/or their relatives in case of accidents or death resulting from professional negligence. The penalty for default is a revocation of licence.

Occupiers Liability Insurance or Insurance of Public Buildings

The law provides that every public building must be insured against liability in the case of loss, damage to property, death or bodily injury that may be caused by collapse, fire, earthquake, storm or flood. A public building refers to any building accessible to people for educational, medical, recreational or commercial purposes.

By virtue of Section 65 of Insurance Act 2003, public buildings include schools, hotels, hospitals, recreation centers, offices and are to be insured by their owners or occupiers against the hazards of collapse, fire, earthquake, storm and flood. Penalty for default is a fine of N100,000 or one-year imprisonment or both.

Builders Liability Insurance or Insurance of Buildings under Construction

This is a compulsory insurance policy for contractors and owners of buildings higher than two storeys. Section 64 of the Insurance Act.

2003 requires that every owner or contractor of any building under construction with more than two floors, must take an insurance policy to cover liability against construction risks caused by the negligence of the contractor, owner, servants, agents, consultants which may result in death, bodily injury, or property damage to workers or the public.

The insurance must be undertaken from the construction stage. The purpose is to guard the public against construction risks that may be caused by negligence. The insurance should also cover collapse of the building. The penalty for default is a whopping sum of N250,000 or three years imprisonment or both.

Under the NIIRA, these and other aspects of Compulsory Insurances have been given more bite even when the above were never obeyed to the letter. This again raises the big question of enforcement when the same institutions are still in place and run by the same set of people, even with little replacements here and there with same personalities.

Ironically, despite these extant laws, the Nigerian insurance sector remained stunted as penetration has been abysmally low at less than one per cent, and contributing a mere 3.23 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a country with huge human population and expansive natural resources.

Apart from the fact that almost all the laws have been flouted, the most pronounced, more pathetic and devastating are the ones pertaining to Group Life, and that which has to do with Occupiers Liability Insurance or Insurance of Public Buildings and Builders Liability Insurance or Insurance of Buildings under Construction.

Beyond the failure of vehicle owners not patronising insurance firms for their Third Party Motor Insurance certificates and getting away with it by simply bribing those responsible for enforcement, many souls have been lost to public building and building under construction collapses virtually in every part of the country with none of the landlords, contractors or developers fully prosecuted according to the law.

According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, Nigeria witnessed 635 building collapses cases between 1974 and November 5, 2024. Lagos State recorded the highest cases with over 351 buildings caving in the last 50 years. These collapses not only result in the loss of invaluable human lives but also lead to significant financial burden for the government and communities.

Perceived conspiracy

While governments at all levels have continued to undermine the enormity of the disasters, what has also been largely obvious is the impunity enjoyed by the culprits, many of whom are said to be highly connected to those in power.

With the cases increasing by the day, one could easily recall an incident that involved one of the country’s biggest developers, whose project under construction somewhere in Lagos, collapsed and killed over 30 workers.

Tragedy had struck when the six-storey building under construction in Lekki area of the state collapsed and killed the workers. The state government had argued that the collapsed building had been sealed by the building control agency and served contravention notice for exceeding the approved floors, but the promoters continued the construction.

“In a brazen act of defiance and impunity, the owners of the building, the promoters of the project criminally unsealed the property and continued building beyond the approved floors until the unfortunate incident, which has led to loss of lives,” it said.

Amid the euphoria and agitation, the case suddenly fizzled out after some back and forth at the court and the culprits walking away without receiving the punishment that is stipulated in law for the offence.

Further investigation revealed that ‘powers from above’ intervened to bury the matter while the families of the decaesed were left in the cold. Government’s failure to fully prosecute these culprits other than confisticating the property, some of which are later released to the original owners, is nothing short of compromise, an embarrassment and amplification of lawlessness.

Insurance Act/penalties

Specifically, Nigeria’s Insurance Act made provisions for public buildings and buildings under construction to be insured for the benefit of the third parties.

The law has been flouted over and over again, a development that has compelled the country’s insurance regulator to move from one part of the country to the other just to acquaint the state governments on the need to enforce the laws.

What is, however, obvious is that despite the sensitisation, more public buildings and buildings under construction have continued to collapse and killing people alongside destroying properties without the government lowering the axe harshly on offenders.

While the policies for building under construction and public building have been existing for years, records and reports from collapsed building incidents reveal that neither developers nor landlords, and even government, in most cases, take insurance to cover their workers or tenants.

In addition, insurance of buildings under construction policy is an essential requirement for anyone involved in the construction or ownership of multi-storey buildings in Nigeria.

It provides a safety net against potential risks that may arise during the construction process. This policy ensures that contractors, owners, and agents are held accountable for any negligence that may result in bodily harm, property damage, or fatality to the public.

Experts’ views

While expressing regrets about the collapse of a seven storey building in Banana Island, Lagos State, the leadership of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) had noted that the collapse brought to questioning the continuous recalcitrance of building contractors to adhere to extant regulatory prescriptions concerning public buildings in the country.

A former President of the Council, Rotimi Edu, regretted the collapse, describing it as a case of negligence by the building experts, who undertook the construction.

Edu seized the opportunity to underscore the sensitivity of public buildings necessitating the need for builders and owners to imbibe insurance policies such as Public Liability, Contractors All Risk (CAR) and other prescription of Section 64 & 65 of the Insurance Act, with regard to public buildings.

“If these insurance policies had been in place, the risk of total loss incurred by the owners of the collapsed buildings would have been greatly reduced,’ he noted.

Besides the Banana Island experience, as well as many others in the past, similar incidence of a high rise block of luxury flats under construction in the neighborhood of Ikoyi in Lagos occurred in which several persons were killed. Edu had also advised professionals in built industry to pay more attention to all specifications of building construction to avoid incessant building collapse that had claimed several lives.

As a way out, he said that the issue of enforcement of relevant laws that will ensure that contractors are not negligent in discharging their responsibilities, including all required insurance policies, should not be held with kid-gloves.

According to him, there are many buildings across the country that are not proper and fit for human habitation. Also, a former Chairman of NIA, Ganiyu Musa, said the association in collaboration with the NAICOM were engaging federal and state governments to ensure the full implementation of the compulsory insurance law.

Another typical case still in Lagos was the 2014 collapse of multi-storey building belonging to the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos where over 150 worshippers died.

Despite calls on the government for prosecution of the property owner, Rev. T. B Joshua, for not insuring the property, the government remained aloof while the families of the deceased were left to bury their loved ones.

In almost all the cases, school children have lost their lives, business owners have lost their properties as well as artisans working on sites losing their lives without any form of compensation.

On the part of government, insurance operators have often complained of either an exhaustive delay or never receiving premium for Group Life coverage for civil servants, thereby denying families of deceased workers the necessary benefits.

Optimism

Speaking on the new law, however, the President and Chairman, Council of the Chartered Institute of Insurance in Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, said the NIIRA 2025 would transform the financial sector landscape as insurance is the backbone of any economy.

According to her, the Act will bring dynamism and efficiency to an industry that has been operating under a law that lasted for 22 years. She believed an industry-led approach for creating awareness on the need to insure assets across the country is pivotal to its growth and contribution to the economy.

She said: “It is not just enough for the government to assent to the NIIRA 2025, but lay the example by ensuring all government assets are insured. This will lead to the transformation that all stakeholders are expecting in the industry.

One of the good things in the Act is that the capital has been raised for the various segments from General, Life and Re-insurance. We are likely going to see mergers and acquisitions, while compliance is expected to improve with NAICOM at the helm.”

On his part, Dr. Biodun Adedipe an economist and Founder, Biodun Adedipe Associates Consult, said the NIIRA 2025 marked a new dawn for significant changes in the insurance industry, with amendments to segments of the law that existed for about 45 years.

According to him, “apart from the fact that the new ACT now provides the requirement for recapitalization, there are other areas that will experience changes with insurance penetration. Off course, if insurance is deepened, it will have implications for investments in the real sector because the essence of insurance is to cover risks. This is because there is an underwriter that is ready to hold you when you fall.”

Last line

From the foregoing, the failure of any law in any country has never been the law itself, whether old or new, but the lack of courage to enforce penalties for the crimes committed under that law.

As stakeholders, observers and the public watch with keen interest how the new law would transform the sector, it is also certain that the political patronage that has permeated and diluted rules and regulations in the country will likely find its way into the realm as the same actors and institutions remain in the system.

To say the least, considering the potential in the new law, one would expect a new growth pattern for the insurance sector. This, however, can only be possible if the handlers are given free hands to operate strictly according to the rules, legal stipulations devoid of corruption and undue compromise.