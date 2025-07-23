NIHSA Issues Flood Alert To 28 States, 739 Communities

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a fresh flood alert for 28 states and the FCT. It warned of a high risk of flooding in over 739 communities and 162 Local Government Areas between yesterday and August 5.

In a statement yesterday, Director-General Umar Mohammad said the alert followed the agency’s forecast. This, he said, was consistent with the agency’s 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released on April 10.

According to him, the states on the alert list include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, the FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara and Lagos. Others are Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

The agency urged emergency management stakeholders to activate preparedness and response mechanisms.

“The intensity and impact of the floods will vary across the affected states during the forecast period,” it said. The agency said the warning covered 28 states, beginning from Adamawa through to Yobe in the North East.