NIHOTUR DG pledges partnership with FTAN

Share

… to meet with stakeholders in February

The Director General of the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Dr Abisoye Fagade has committed to collaborating with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in a bid to development and promote Nigerian tourism. This is as he pledged to have a stakeholder meeting with the different stake- holders in the tourism sector to interact and create a synergy that would further enhance the sector.

The February meeting, which he said details would be made public later would also afford the training institute the opportunity to share its vision and plans with the stakeholders. These disclosures were made by Fagade when he recently played host FTAN led by its President Nkereuwem Onung, in his Abuja office. Fagade expressed gratitude to FTAN for the visit while acknowledging it role in fostering unity and cooperation within the industry. He stressed NIHOTOUR’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with FTAN, noting that the federation is an integral part of its extended family. In his remark, Onung commended the DG for his proactive leadership, describing him as pivotal to the industry’s progress. He reaffirmed FTAN’s stance on collaboration with government agencies, emphasising FTAN’s readiness to work with the agencies in advancing the industry development.

On NIHOTOUR’s law, Onung pledged FTAN’s collaboration in its implementation, including the formation of a committee to articulate private sector perspectives. He advised on revialising the dormant Sector Skills Council, stressing the need to make it work for the benefit of the industry. He also draw attention to the ongoing registration of operators in the industry by NIHOTOUR, noting that the federation was not carried out in the implementation of the exercise. On this, Fagade clarified that the registration initiative was aimed at enhancing industry data availability crucial for its development. He acknowledged FTAN’s concerns and proposed a stakeholder meeting in February to address outstanding issues and unveil NIHOTOUR’s strategic plans

Share

Please follow and like us: