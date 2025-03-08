NIHOTOUR’s primary mandate is training –Industry source

Share

The declaration of Wednesday February 19, 2025, during a tourism stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja by the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abisoye Fagade, that the new mandate of the institute is that of regulation of the personnel operating in the hospitality and tourism industry and not training has stirred controversy within the industry.

Many operators have taken the DG to task over his declaration, arguing that his position is not correct as its contradicts the provision of the 2022 Act establishing the institute, which clearly made its primary mandate that of training of tourism personnel in addition to regulating professional practices of the personnel.

To put this in the right perspective and situate the historical antecedents of the institute that was established in 1988 following a tripartite agreement between the federal government of Nigeria, International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1987, Saturday Telegraph sought the view of one of the former top management personnel of the institute, who spoke on the matter on the condition of anonymity.

Below are excerpts of the interview:

On the creation of NIHOTOUR

ILO/UNDP did not actually pull out of the institute but they only gave a condition that the institute’s headquarters be moved to Abuja, the federal capital territory, for greater visibility among others.

Hence it was not relocated to any ministry to the best of my knowledge. Remember that ILO and UNDP serve multitude organisations, either in the area of technical assistance or adviser in the country, inclusive of NIHOTOUR as of that time and even now.

They were never brought under the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) as a department. The relationship between NTDC and NIHOTOUR needs to be cleared here. From inception in 1987, NIHOTOUR was established independently as a training institution to serve all sectors of the hospitality and tourism industry.

But then it started as a project to be overseen by NTDA on behalf of the then Federal Ministry of Tourism. So, it was actually to be ran via a process of overseeing the institute on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism.

Alhaji M. K. Bashir was in fact, the pioneer head of the institute right from its inception in 1987 as a director while Hergaton of the ILO was the technical adviser, to assist in him in stablising the institute, from the perspective of hospitality training as well as tourism.

Ubayo Kedeng (Aka Danzaria) was the Director General of the institute after the second coming of M. K. Bashir. M. K. Bashir after his first outing was transferred back to the headquarters of NTDA in Abuja. Remember also that NIHOTOUR has its headquarters in Kano and a mono campus in Baguada.

So, M. K. Bashir after establishing the institute as a director was posted back to the headquarters while Alhaji Idris Abdullahi was posted to Baguada to head the institute also as a director from NTDA. Both Bashir and Abdullahi were basically from NTDA because they were overseeing the institute on behalf of the ministry while ILO/UNDP were technical assistants of the institute being a project.

However, M. K. Bashir came back again for the second time and in 1999 or thereabouts, Kedeng took over from M. K. Bashir while M. K. Bashir went back to Abuja to be the Acting Director General of NTDA.

Kedeng was the first DG of an independent NIHOTOUR.

The basic mandate of NIHOTOUR

Training and regulation of professional practices, let me emphasise, of professional practices, in the tourism and hospitality industry, was and still the mandate of the institute.

NIHOTOUR is primarily a training institute but only in addition to regulating the professional practices of the personnel in the industry.

On NIHOTOUR Act 2022 making it a regulatory and not a training agency

Not entirely, the Act only reflects its regulation of professional practices in the industry. Incidentally, this Act is in the public domain. I guess the DG, Abisoye Fagade, has not read and digested the document or some misguided elements, like you are likely to see in every sector or organisation, are misleading him.

As the founding fathers envisaged and encapsulated in the Act, NIHOTOUR was established primarily to train and then regulate professional practices in the industry.

Politicisation of NIHTOUR’s leadership

In my humble opinion, there should be less politicisation of the leadership of the institute. The civil servants who were brought up, groomed and nurtured in the institute should be allowed to aspire to the leadership of NIHOTOUR.

Leadership matters a great deal because from my experience, appointees and heads of NIHOTOUR, I am talking about the political appointees of NIHOTOUR, are the problem.

They are the ones that mounted this regulation thing over and above the training mandate of the institute and little did they know that regulation is not a child play thing either.

In fact, all the political appointees of NIHOTUR have a phobia for academic research and training. In their misguided attempt to turn the institute to what it is not they derailed and I don’t see any difference in the approach of the present leadership.

On proper guidance for NIHOTOUR’s DG

Take note, there’s no need to run around in a circle while the institute suffers. But it is my hope that he will interface and interact with the right stakeholders where he can be assisted by way of advice as to what the focus of the institute really is.

