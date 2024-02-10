NIHOTOUR’s Mobile Training Kitchen’ll Improve Service Delivery, Professionalism Says Kangiwa

The acquisition of a mobile train- ing kitchen by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), is to enhance service delivery and professionalism in the Nigerian tourism sector as well as offer easy access to training by aspiring chefs and others. This was made known by the Director General of the institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the mobile kitchen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which was performed by the Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade-John, with a number of stakeholders in the sector in attendance, he noted that NIHOTOUR as a training arm of the ministry to devoted to seeking for a better way to adding value to manpower needs of the sector.

‘O‘ur commitment to the growth of the Hospitality and Tourism sector in Nigeria and by extension, improvement in the quality of service delivery by personnel that run the sector underlies the acquisition of this Mobile Training Kitchen Truck,’’ he said. Describing it as, ‘‘an epoch making event in the history of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector here in Abuja, in particular, and Nigeria in general,’’ he not- ed, ‘‘one of the pre-requisites for tourism and hospitality industry to develop and play the desired role in the socio-economic life of a nation is availability of well trained personnel.

‘‘Indeed, no amount of investments in either infrastructure or in expanding tourism capacity in Nigeria that will ever be successful unless the necessary manpower in the required numbers and at the required levels of knowledge and skills are provided to manage the sector. ‘‘NIHOTOUR, the apex institute saddled with the responsibility of training and developing human capacity in the Hospitality and Tourism industry will continue to play a significant role in this direction. More importantly, NIHOTOUR will also continue to promote professionalism of the sector, through training and re-training and certification of personnel in the industry.’’ With 10 campuses spread across the six geo-political zones of the country, the need to reach many more Nigerians, he noted makes it imperative for the acquisition to the technologically fully equipped mobile kitchen.

‘‘It is our belief that the Mobile Training Kitchen Truck will not only contribute significantly to achieving our goal of taking training closer to the stakeholders, but also enhance our market presence, and expand our reach within the industry,’’ said Kangiwa This is as he further disclosed, ‘‘Tourism and Hospitality has the vibrancy and potency to help the government achieve this goal. There are a lot of entrepreneurial skills people can acquire in the subsectors of tourism and hospitality such as tour guiding, tour operation, travel agency operation, event management, hospitality management, pastry and cookery practice, etc.

‘‘In a world of unemployment, these skills will translate into gainful employment, employer of labour, self-reliance, wealth creation for our youths and above all, end the restless- ness which is usually associated with poverty.’’ Kangiwa commended and ex- pressed appreciation to the Minister of Tourism, Ade-John, for attending the event, which was his first formal public outing in over six months, as the minister took ill shortly after assuming office last year. ‘‘Let me at this juncture thank the Honourable Minister, for finding time out of her busy schedule to join us today. Incidentally, this is your first outing and we are glad it’s with NIHOTOUR.

Your presence here with us is indicative of the importance you at- tached to training as an indispensable catalyst for growth and development towards the evolution of a vibrant Tourism and Hospitality sector.’’