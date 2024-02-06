NIHOTOUR’s Mobile Training Kitchen Will Significantly Impact Professionals, Nigerian Tourism – Minister

Nigeria Tourism Minister, Lola Ade-John has commended the innovative initiative of the management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in acquiring a mobile training kitchen, noting that it will significantly impact the training of professionals and the growth of the tourism sector.

The Minister made this disclosure at the unveiling ceremony of the mobile training kitchen acquired by NIHOTOUR in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Tuesday.

This is as the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, stated that it is an epoch-making event for the institute and Nigeria tourism because of its innovative nature and functionalities of it.

Speaking further, Ade-John said; ‘‘the initiative aligns seamlessly with our vision to leverage the potential of our rich culinary heritage, cultivating skilled professionals who can significantly contribute to the growth of the tourism sector.

‘‘It will significantly contribute to the advancement of trade and catering services in communities where NIHOTOUR campuses are not yet established. The mobile training kitchen signifies the commencement of a series of transformative initiatives within the hospitality sector.

She also noted, ‘‘this innovative project underscores the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and highlights the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering growth, empowerment, and culinary excellence within our great nation.

‘‘Nigeria’s cultural diversity and culinary heritage have long been a source of pride for our people, both within the country, Diaspora, and among the global consumer. Our cuisine mirrors the vibrancy of our communities, showcasing unique flavours that define us.’’

Kangiwa said the epoch event underscores the commitment of NIHOTOUR in manpower development, stressing, ‘‘I must say that our commitment to the growth of the Hospitality and Tourism sector in Nigeria and by extension, improvement in the quality of service delivery by personnel that run the sector underlies the acquisition of this Mobile Training Kitchen Truck.

‘‘More importantly, NIHOTOUR will also continue to promote professionalism of the sector, through training and re-training and certification of personnel in the industry.

‘‘It is our belief that the Mobile Training Kitchen Truck will not only contribute significantly to achieving our goal of taking training closer to the stakeholders, but also enhance our market presence, and expand our reach within the industry.