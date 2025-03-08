NIHOTOUR’s Migration From Training To Regulatory Agency: Matters arising

Share

Stirring the hornet’s nest

Expectations were high on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 when the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abisoye Fagade met with a number of stakeholders in the tourism sector, with the leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), led by its President, Nkereuwem Onung, in attendance, in Abuja.

It was the first formal contact with the stakeholders since his appointment as DG of the training institute in November 2024. Given this, it was expected to be a high stake meeting, with the different stakeholders expecting among others to get a policy statement from Fagade as to the direction he is headed and how the stakeholders can possibly key in or help to shape this policy.

On this score, Fagade did not disappoint his audience as he disclosed that going forward his policy direction is on transforming the institute into a regulatory agency. This, he said is based on the NIHOTOUR Act of 2022.

“NIHOTOUR, as it is today, is no longer a training institute. NIHOTOUR has been given extra powers. The reason we are here today is to talk on how we can use this power to create an enabling environment for stakeholders to harness the opportunities,” disclosed Fagade.

Unknown to him, he stirred the hornet nest by his declaration as stakeholders have carpeted him for the declaration, noting that his position is not tenable as the Act does not expressly make it a regulatory body but rather its main function still remains that of training and nothing more.

NIHOTOUR ACT 2022

It should be made clear that nowhere in the NIHOTOUR Act of 2022 did it replace its training functions for that of regulation. Parts 1 and II of the Act clearly enumerated its mission, objectives and functions, with the training of personnel very preponderant while part VI dwell on the registration and regulation of personnel in hospitality, travel and tourism industry.

Going by this, it is therefore, curious to hear Fagade’s declaration to the effect that NIHOTOUR is no longer a training institute but now a regulatory agency. That declaration of his has raised the flak as a proper reading of Fagade’s pronouncement clearly shown that he got it all wrong.

The question therefore, is how does being given ‘extra powers’ as admitted by him erode NIHOTOUR’s existing powers or functions prior to the addition of this so called ‘extra powers’ being referred? It is a different ball game if Fagade had said he wants to pursue the provisions of Part VI of the Act, which in itself is not an exclusive provision but rather derived from the provisions of Parts I and II.

NIHOTOUR versus NTDA

When you also look through the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) Act of 2023, there is the preponderance of trying to have full control and regulate the hospitality, travel and tourism trade and its operators just in the same manner that Fagade seeks.

These are two federal government parastatals which from inception are distinct bodies, with distinct functions, but somewhere along the line the directors general of these bodies have over the years done nothing significant than fight over the souls of the sector, and the operators, to which they have not in any way contributed to their development and growth, through their legal instruments which many operators said are totally antithetical to the progress of the operators and the sector that they claimed to protect.

Supreme Court Judegement of 2013

It is pertinent to draw the attention of NIHOTOUR DG to the Supreme Court judgement of 2013, which had watered down the powers of the federal government and reduced its intervention only to matters of immigration while the state governments have been fully empowered to have control over tourism.

To that extent, there is nothing Fagade can do with his new found mandate of regulating personnel operating in the industry as he lacks the legal powers to do so. Doing so will be illegal and tantamount to usurping the powers of the state governments and infringing on the rights of the operators and establishments in the industry.

This will only open the floodgate to litigations from the state governments who are sure to resist it once they realise the potential for raking in revenue for their respective states from it.

It is on record that the federal government and state governments when it comes to revenue sharing don’t trust each other. It was for this reason that the Lagos State government dragged the federal government and the defunct federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture and NTDA to court in 2012 when they couldn’t agree on the sharing formula for proceeds accruing from the registration of hotels and tourism related facilities in the state.

A glance at NIHOTOUR’s functions

As captured in the Act of 2022, the following are the primary functions of NIHOTOUR:

(A) To provide improved and quality services in the hospital and tourism industry by introducing profession training as well post graduate courses in hospitality, travel and tourism field.

(B) To provide short and long term managerial and supervision training for the development of specific skills as well as to enhance the quality and efficiency of senior functionaries in the hospitality and tourism industries.

(C) To cooperate with the relevant bodies to organise and facilitate staff development programmes for teachers and supervisors in the polytechnics, hospital, travel and tourism industry.

(D) To cooperate with relevant bodies to updating national training curriculum for all levels of personnel in the industry. (E) To provide a forum at which representatives to both public and organized private tourism sectors and tourism institutions exchange ideas and information on development in the industry.

(F) To keep and maintain register of hospitality, Travel and tourism training institution, their training programmes, subject, location and standards, duration and type.

(G) To develop a learning resource center or the production of audio- visual aids, collection and dissemination of learning materials.

(H) To source funds and technical assistance for the promotion of its objectives in exercise of the above functions.

It is also to operate as the hospitality tourism sector skills council and training provider for the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) delivery.

The way forward

The NIHOTOUR DG needs to go back to read the Act and properly digest its provisions as the Act clearly states that it primary mandate is the training of personnel.

Training of personnel for the tourism sector was the primary task of the institute in 1988 when it was set up through a tripartite agreement between the federal government of Nigeria, International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1987.

This is quite instructive, as ILO and UNDP are both developmental agencies of the UN which are devoted to training and development of manpower across the world. It is for this reason that the federal government had to merge all the existing hotel and catering schools under its purvey with NIHOTOUR so as to make the institute fully in charge of manpower training for the industry and also to work closely with other training institutes such as universities and polytechnics to extend the frontiers of manpower development for the sector.

NIHOTOUR as it is presently constituted lacks the capacity to engage in the regulation of personnel operating in the industry and that of creating and upholding standards in the industry. It can only do this when it has fully discharged the functions enumerated in Parts I and II of its Acts.

You can’t build something on nothing, which is what Fagade wants to do if his February 19, 2025 declaration is anything to judge by. Fagade’s sure way of writing his name in gold is to focus squarely on the training aspect of his primary mandate.

Previous DGs of the institute besides its founding Director (Alhaji M. K. Bashir) and Director General (Ubayo Kedeng), who truly laid the foundation for the institute, only scratched the surface when it comes to making the institute a truly academic institute as it was envisaged to be.

Therefore, Fagade now has the opportunity to return the institute to its root by focusing on the development of the institute as a truly academic citadel for producing the best hands in the industry.

To do this successfully, he needs to change the mentality of its personnel from that of civil service to that of purely academic and research orientated institute. He needs to build the capacity of its personnel, both its administrative and academic personnel.

If you do a proper audit of its present personnel, in terms of the numbers and qualifications and experiences of its faculty personnel, you would discover that they fall short and grossly inadequate to deliver on the academic and research mandate of the institute.

The same also applies to its existing six campuses that are not befitting and inspiring. That of Lagos campus is a clear example. Fagade needs to urgently tour these campuses and declare a state of emergency and seek for funds to renovate and make them presentable and healthy for human habitation and training.

Another area that he also needs to focus on is to critically audit its courses to make then relevant and appealing to the need of the industry. This is the age of ICT and AI where training and retraining, especially short term courses are in high demand.

He would need to rebrand and popularise the institute as it is presently lowly rated by the industry operators and even Nigerians across the various sectors who know little or nothing about the institute.

With the new education policy of 12 years for primary and secondary education and the introduction of craftmanship and technical subjects to secondary schools, NIHOTOUR must stand up to be counted by working with the ministry of education at both federal and state levels to introduce hospitality and tourism studies, especially in the areas of craftsmanship to both technical and secondary curriculum.

It has over the years done poorly with the operation of the hospitality tourism sector skills council and training under the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ), which it is supposed to deliver in partnership with the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE). It is time now to review this most important aspect of its mandate and make it popular among the industry operators.

Tourism is a multi-disciplinary and multi-faceted sector, with international colouration, where people of various backgrounds and disciplines coalesce.

Therefore, it will be difficult for an organisation such as NIHOTOUR, without a name and brand recognition among the operators, especially the international brands, to allow you subject them to your regulation and standard that can’t pass international best practices.

You llmust first prove yourself as both national and internationally recognised and accepted training institute, which was the original dream of the federal government and its partners; ILO and UNDP way back in 1987; unfortunately, when ILO/UNDP pulled out in 1992, the vision fell flat on its face as the Nigerian government couldn’t build on the foundation.

One area in which NIHOTOUR appears quite popular is that of training of travel agents, as the institute is an approved institute by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the training and certification of travel agents. This global recognition can’t be thrown away in the name of regulation that you don’t have the legal backing for given that the Supreme Court Judgement of 2013 has greatly tempered down the power of the federal government over tourism.

One of the arguments of the operators when the NIHOTOUR Act was at the National Assembly then was that NIHOTOUR is a training institute just like any other school or university in the country, which only trains student and has no business with regulating the operations of the students trained or setting standards of operation for the industry.

They further argued that regulations of personnel and standards in the industry should be left for the industry operators to handle just as it obtains with other professions in the country such as the Accounting and Medical professions where over the years the operators created professional bodies which have evolved and regulate the operations of the professionals operating in the professions and set up standards that are followed by the operators and the establishments operating within the system.

It is the same mode of operation that should be adopted in the tourism sector as the case of other professions in the country and international examples have shown in regard to tourism where every country has professional bodies or institutes that regulate the operations of the personnel and set standards to be upheld.

Nigeria, they argued, should not be an exceptional case as tourism is a global sector and not localised. Having NIHOTOUR or any training school that offers courses in tourism to now have the power to regulate the operation of the personnel in the sector and set standards of operation, will only signal a death knell if not a recipe for failure as that would mean overburdening them and saddling them with responsibilities that they are not well suited for.

One of the things that operators over the years have also craved is for Nigeria to have a hotel training school in the mode of Utali College in Kenya or that of South Africa. Fagade should look into this and work closely with the operators, especially the international brands, to set up a hotel school in Lagos, which remains the centre point for hospitality business in Nigeria.

Dabbling into an area that NIHOTOUR is not suited and equipped for as well as lackung the constitutional backing for, is not advisable.

Time is not on your side. The best time to have made a definitive, rallying statement was yesterday. However, the next best time is today.

