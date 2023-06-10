NIHOTOUR To Celebrate, Reward Outstanding Campuses, Personnel

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is set to roll out the drums and red carpet to celebrate some of its outstanding personnel and campuses across the country. The yearly Best Campus and Outstanding Staff Members award system was introduced by the current Director General of the institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, in 2021.

The award system is a 12-calendar month performance evaluation matrix that spans the preceding to the current year. Hence the latest award covers 2022 and 2023. Lagos Campus, which is coordinated by Mrs. Chinyere Uche-Ibeabuchi, emerged the Overall Best NIHOTOUR Campus of the Year 2023.

Mrs. Gemma Simon, SERVICOM Unit Head, NIHOTOUR Abuja office, named the Best Staff of the Year while Mr. Haladu Habu Wakili, a staff in the Registry Unit in NIHOTOUR Abuja office, clinched the award for the Most Dedicated Staff of the Year 2023. The winners, who will be celebrated at the gala night during the forthcoming Gastronomy Festival to be hosted by NIHOTOUR on June 17 in Abuaj, will be handsomely rewarded by the DG, as Uche-Ibeabuchi, and Simon will both enjoy all expenses paid holiday in Tunisia while Wakili and his wife, will be treated to all expenses paid vacation as well to Senegal.

Speaking on the rationale for the award, Kangiwa not- ed, “NIHOTOUR as a federal government parastatal is primarily a public service provider and enabler for the development of Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism, communities, particularly personnel and businesses in the industry. ‘‘We are here to serve the needs of the public and, to my mind, for us to do that most effectively, we need to build internal processes that encourage staff excellence, improve our zonal operations and maintain sustainable reward systems that keeps all staff productive and motivated.

‘‘That’s one of the reasons we must provide for NIHOleading tourist destinations for holidays and cognate experience.” He further stated that, “we need to improve on the country’s tourism industry development support services and administration. My years in the private sector has convinced me that, well-informed and cognately experienced civil servants are naturally more progressive in addressing sector-specific needs and quick to provide intervention services to personnel and businesses in the industry.

‘‘To these end, and among others, I will ensure more NIHOTOUR staff, at the three levels – top, middle and junior levels – are progressively exposed to emerging domestic and international best practises in other leading tourism destinations, through fully-funded trips, as one of the rewards for exemplary work in the Institute.”

It is on record that Kangiwa since assuming office as DG in 2012 has made a lot of impacts, including embarking on renovation of most of the institute’s zonal campuses, facilitation of better working conditions of staff, through enhanced welfare programmes and increasing the number of NIHOTOUR’s on-site campuses from eight to 10, with a promise to further increase the number to 12 by the of this year.