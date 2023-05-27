Nihotour Steps Up Preparations For Gastronomy Festival, Senegal, Cote D’ivoire, Others Sign Up

Preparations for this year’s National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Gastronomy Festival step up, the institute has disclosed that there will be more to look forward in the festival, which according to the Director General Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has assumed a new dimension with new introductions and segments added to it.

The festival is one of the most culturally eclectic culinary arts and related gastronomy event in Africa, attracting thousands of visitors and industry stakeholders who participate in the experiential learning of food production processes and indulge in free sampling of diverse Nigerian and international cuisines and beverages on display. It is laced with traditional gaiety and entertainment that highlight Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, including music and dance choreography.

The festival which is in its third edition is scheduled to hold June 17 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja. It has received a boost with Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Trinidad and Tobago among other foreign countries have sign up to showcase their cuisines alongside Nigeria. Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner in Nigeria, Wedell VC De Landro, promised to host what he described as Pan Music rendition, as part of his country’s cultural display.

He disclosed this in a meeting with Kangiwa, who paid him a visit in his Abuja office. “Pan Music is indigenous to Trinidad and Tobago even though the genre has become popular among Caribbean countries and long been exported to North America and Europe,’’ he said. Noting that, ‘‘Sadly, Pan Music genre has poor showings in Africa, hence the High Commission here is driven to promote Pan Music in Nigeria and NIHO- TOUR Gastronomy Festival avails us a workable opportunity.”

Kangiwa expressed delight over this development, stating that, “the participation of Trinidad and Tobago in this third edition of the food festival with Pan Music colourful entertainment will not only enthrall visitors, it will create opportunities for Nigerian tourism stakeholders to partner with Trinidad and Tobago.

Also, expand the reach of the gastronomy festival in future editions.” Senegalese Ambassador in Nigeria, Nicolas Auguste Nyouky, who also met with Kangiwa disclosed that Senegalese Embassy will exhibit Senegalese cuisines at the festival. Noting, “the Gastronomy Festival is a unique project, and we will certainly come to showcase variety of our cuisines and other food products.

‘‘Senegal is foremost in hospitality and tourism services because of our ‘Teranga’ attitude which is in the DNA of most Senegalese. We are a very hospitable people hence Senegalese receive visitors and tourists with warmth.” Kangiwa confirmed this assertion as he said, “Senegal is a famous country in Nigeria due to your rich foods and unique fashion style.

There is a popular dress style here in Nigeria called the Senegalese. It is like the Nigerian Kaftan but very adorable and is in much desired here.” The DG of NIHOTOUR also visited the Embassy of Cote D’ Ivoire where he had audience with the Ambassador, Kalilou Traore, on the festival.

The envoy was pleased and delighted with the invitation extend to his country to participate at the festival. “I will mobilise some of the best Ivorian chefs and restaurateurs in Abuja to exhibit at the Gastronomy Festival and showcase some of our most popular foods,” he declared.

Activities lined up for the festival include exhibitions of cuisines by select African and European countries; diverse culinary arts displays such as knife skills, fruit carving, cake decoration, essay writing/ quiz for secondary schools and cooking competition among culinary schools.

Also, conferences involving leading tourism stakeholders and business operators especially members of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSCN) of which NIHOTOUR is the sole National Coordinator. NIHOTOUR is expected to deliver a training session for members of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Travel Writers (ANJET) a day before the festival opens.