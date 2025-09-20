NIHOTOUR Reaffirms Commitment To Tourism, Unveils Renovated Office

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has offi- cially unveiled its newly renovated and upgraded Lagos Zonal Office, mark- ing a significant step in its commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s tourism and hospi- tality sector.

The commissioning ceremony, held in Lagos during the week, drew an array of stakeholders, traditional rulers, and digni- taries from across the industry, underscor- ing the strategic importance of the institute in national development.

Speaking at the event, the Director-Gen- eral of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, expressed deep satisfaction with the trans- formation of the facility, recalling its poor state at the time he assumed office. “I’m very happy today because I remem- ber when I first visited this place after as- suming office, my initial reaction was that human beings could not work here.

It was not a conducive environment,” he said. On the funding challenges under the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Dr. Fagade commended Presi- dent Bola Tinubu for his ongoing efforts to make resources available, despite eco- nomic constraints.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda has been challenging, particularly in terms of funding, but President Bola Tinubu is doing all he can. Despite these con- straints, we were able to complete this renovation project, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.” Dr. Fagade also emphasised the im- portance of recognising incremental progress.

“Some may wonder why we are cele- brating this, but I always tell people—if you don’t celebrate the little wins, you won’t be ready for the big ones. This ren- ovation is a starting point, and there’s more to come.

This event is also a way to draw national attention to the tourism sector—to show that despite the coun- try’s challenges, we are making tangible progress.” In her remarks, the Zonal Director of Operations, Mrs. Uche Ibeabuchi Chinyere, expressed pride in the trans- formation achieved under Dr. Fagade’s leadership.