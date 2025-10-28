NIHOTOUR Partners Digital Firm To Enhance Hospitality Competence

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has partnered with a digital firm, Circuits, to digitize its educational programmes aimed at improving the competence of Nigeria’s hospitality professionals.

NIHOTOUR, Nigeria’s apex government agency for hospitality regulation, training, and capacity development, disclosed that the partnership followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Circuits — a move designed to address key gaps in the country’s hospitality industry.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, said the collaboration would expand opportunities for capacity building and professional development across the sector.

“This partnership with Circuits aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises innovation, youth empowerment, and economic growth. By embracing digital dissemination, we are extending NIHOTOUR’s mandate to millions of Nigerians, equipping them with knowledge and skills to compete globally,” Fagade stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Circuits, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, said the firm’s goal is to connect African creativity with global audiences.

“Partnering with NIHOTOUR allows us to merge education, entertainment, and technology in a way that redefines how hospitality expertise and indigenous culinary excellence are shared and celebrated,” she said.

Bibowei-Osuobeni further noted that the collaboration reaffirms NIHOTOUR’s leadership in hospitality capacity building and standardisation while leveraging Circuits’ digital ecosystem to enhance Nigeria’s global visibility in hospitality and tourism.

“By combining innovation with accessibility, NIHOTOUR and Circuits are charting a new course for the future of Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry, empowering millions of practitioners and aspiring professionals across the nation’s tourism value chain,” she added.