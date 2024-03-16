NIHOTOUR Opens Training Centre in Calabar

Following on the heels of its successful launch of a mobile kitchen, the first in the country, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), has made a further inroad in its quest to broaden its outlets in the country, as it has opened an office in Calabar, Cross State capital.

It is the first office in the South south by the institute, which is mandated to train and empower manpower in the tourism sector. The training centre is donated by Cross River State government through its Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism.

This new addition brings the number of NIHOTOUR campuses and training centres across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones to 13. The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, expressed appreciation to Cross River Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, for his kind gesture and commitment to developing the tourism sector, especially in the area of manpower.

The training centre is located on the ground floor of Okoi Arikpo House, which also houses the Cross River State Tourism Bureau (CRSTB).