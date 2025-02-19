NIHOTOUR Nigeria, S’African High Commission Partner On Cultural Exchange

Share

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has taken a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa in the areas of hospitality, tourism, and travel.

This follows a strategic visit by Professor Bobby J. Monroe The Consul General of the Republic of South Africa in Lagos Nigeria to NIHOTOUR headquarters abuja, where he engaged with the Director General/CEO of NIHOTOUR, Aare (Dr.) Abisoye Fagade, FIMC, on fostering deeper collaborations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Speaking during the meeting, Aare Abisoye Fagade emphasized the importance of using the tourism potentials of nigeria and the viral Nigerian hospitality sector as seen with the recent surge in Lagos Nigeria’s Detty December, as a tool for enhancing security perceptions in Nigeria and for promoting peaceful coexistence between both nations.

He highlighted how a robust cultural and training exchange between Nigeria and South Africa could contribute to eradicating xenophobia and strengthening ties between South Africans and their Nigerian counterparts.

He said: “Tourism is not just about travel and hospitality; it is a bridge that connects cultures, fosters understanding, and drives economic growth. “Through structured training, knowledge exchange, and mutual collaboration, we can dispel misconceptions, improve security narratives, and build a future where Nigerians and South Africans see each other as partners, not rivals.”

