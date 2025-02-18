NIHOTOUR Nigeria, S’African High Commission Deepen Collaboration On Hospitality, Tourism

Share

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has taken a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa in the areas of hospitality, tourism, and travel.

This follows a strategic visit by Professor Bobby J. Monroe The Consul General of the Republic of South Africa in Lagos Nigeria to NIHOTOUR headquarters in Abuja, where he engaged with the Director General/CEO of NIHOTOUR, Aare (Dr.) Abisoye Fagade, FIMC, on fostering deeper collaborations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Speaking during the meeting, Aare Abisoye Fagade emphasized the importance of using the tourism potentials of Nigeria and the viral Nigerian hospitality sector as seen with the recent surge in Lagos Nigeria’s Detty December, as a tool for enhancing security perceptions in Nigeria and for promoting peaceful coexistence between both nations.

He highlighted how a robust cultural and training exchange between Nigeria and South Africa could contribute to eradicating xenophobia and strengthening ties between South Africans and their Nigerian counterparts.

“Tourism is not just about travel and hospitality; it is a bridge that connects cultures, fosters understanding, and drives economic growth. Through structured training, knowledge exchange, and mutual collaboration, we can dispel misconceptions, improve security narratives, and build a future where Nigerians and South Africans see each other as partners, not rivals,” he stated.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

1. Hospitality & Tourism Training Exchange: Enhancing capacity building through joint training programs and certification initiatives between NIHOTOUR and South African institutions.

2 . Cultural Diplomacy: Leveraging cultural tourism to promote stronger people-to-people connections and combat stereotypes.

3 . Security and Perception Management: Showcasing Nigeria’s ongoing improvements in tourism security to attract South African tourists and investors.

4 . Joint Tourism Development Projects: Encouraging cross-border investments in hospitality and tourism infrastructure.

Professor Monroe reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to working closely with NIHOTOUR, stressing the need for Africa to unite through tourism and leverage its cultural diversity for economic prosperity.

NIHOTOUR remains dedicated to positioning Nigeria as a leader in tourism education, regulation, and sustainable development while fostering international partnerships that drive growth in the sector.

Both parties resolved to pursue vigorously the opportunities presented by this collaboration between NIHOTOUR and the South African mission in Nigeria.

