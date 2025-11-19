NIHOTOUR, NBS Plan To Build Competitive, Data-Driven Hospitality

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to build a globally competitive and data-driven hospitality, travel, and tourism industry.

This partnership represents a bold step toward transforming Nigeria’s tourism landscape by deepening research, strengthening sector intelligence, and enabling more informed policy decisions.

It was gathered that with improved access to credible data, government agencies, investors, personnel, practitioners, and industry stakeholders will now be better equipped to identify opportunities, monitor growth, and strategically expand the value of tourism in national development.

According to the Director General of the institute, Aare Fagade, reliable data was the backbone of meaningful progress.

He explained: ” With this MOU, we are paving the way for smarter investments, better training, and a more globally competitive tourism industry.

Also, the bureau’s Chief Executive Officer, Prince Adeyemi, said that NBS was committed to supporting sectors that hold great promise for Nigeria’s economic future, saying that the collaboration ensures that the hospitality, travel, and tourism sector would now benefit from the same level of statistical rigour applied to other critical industries.

He added: “Positioning Nigeria for the Festive Season Upsurge. The festive season remains the busiest period for Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem, energising hotels, short-lets, airlines, road transport, restaurants, fashion, nightlife, cultural festivals, entertainment events, and local SMEs.

With this new partnership, NIHOTOUR and NBS will track trends, visitor flows, spending patterns, and workforce movement during the season to better understand and maximise its economic benefits.

“This will help operators, destination managers, and state governments improve planning, pricing, crowd management, and service delivery during high-traffic periods. A Foundation for the Renewed Vision.

The MOU aligns with national efforts to reposition tourism as a major non-oil revenue source, strengthen professional training, and improve Nigeria’s global brand appeal.

“It also complements the ongoing drive to support personnel and practitioners across the hospitality, travel, and tourism value chain.”