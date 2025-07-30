NIHOTOUR Inaugurates Hospitality, Travel & Tourism Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal

In a landmark development set to reshape Nigeria’s hospitality, travel, and tourism landscape, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has inaugurated the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal — a pioneering body established to enforce ethical standards, licensing compliance, and professionalism across the sector.

The tribunal is chaired by former Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, whose extensive experience in legal reform and judicial leadership brings credibility and strength to the initiative.

The House of Representatives Committee on Tourism Chairman, Mohammed Muktar, applauded NIHOTOUR’s forward-thinking initiative. He declared the tribunal a “turning point in our collective resolve to promote quality, safety, and global best practices in the sector”.

The legislator added: “The hospitality industry is a vital pillar of our national economy. “However, for it to thrive sustainably, compliance with professional training and licensing standards must not be optional — it must be enforced.” Muktar emphasised that the tribunal is not merely punitive but reformative in spirit.

He said: “It will serve as a platform for transparency, fairness, and reform. It will ensure that hoteliers, operators, and institutions meet the required benchmarks set by NIHOTOUR and the Federal Ministry of Tourism.

“This is not just about enforcement — it is about protecting the integrity of our industry, enhancing service delivery, and building a tourism sector we can all be proud of.”

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, represented by Ayodele Adebanjo, praised the establishment of the tribunal as a bold and necessary move.

She said: “The Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Tribunal is a bold expression of this administration’s resolve to clean up and elevate the tourism space.

“We stand firmly behind NIHOTOUR and its leadership in this visionary step.” Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, noted that the tribunal is central to the Institute’s broader transformation from a training institution into a regulatory authority.

The tribunal is empowered to investigate and adjudicate cases involving professional misconduct, licensing violations, and ethical breaches by practitioners and institutions within the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors.

It is designed to work collaboratively with stakeholders across public and private spheres to raise the bar for service delivery and sector integrity. With this inauguration, Nigeria takes a bold step toward institutionalising accountability and professionalism — positioning the country as a destination ready to meet global expectations.