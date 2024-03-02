NIHOTOUR/HATMAN to Host South South Tourism, Hospitality Management Workshop April 15

In continuation of it expanding the scope and knowledge of management in the Nigerian tourism space, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOR) in partnership with Hotel and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) is headed to the southern part of Nigeria for the South South edition of its Tourism and Hospitality Management Workshop.

Scheduled for hold between April 15 and 16, with the theme, Elevating leadership in hospitality and tourism industry, parades an impressive list of resource persons for the two day workshop. This include; Diala Chibuikemi, Aguele Omolara, Dr Managwu Lilian, Dr Eric Mekwuye, Olugbenga Sunday and Mrs Justina HIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and the President of HATMAN, Samson Aturu.

The event is bill to hold at Grand Hotel Convention Centre and Grand Resort, Asaba while online registration for the workshop has since commenced.