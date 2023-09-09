NIHOTOUR Empowers 330 Women, Youths Through Step Training In 6 States

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has concluded its Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) training programme in six states across the country. The STEP programme held in Lafia, Nasarawa State; Makurdi, Benue State; Ayetoro, Ogun State; and Enugu, Enugu State.

NIHOTOUR’s STEP is an innovative initiative for re-skilling and upskilling women and youths with tourism and hospitality occupational trades, through training, and empowerment. According to the institute, the latest edition of the STEP intervention was delivered to a total of 330 trainees in the six states.

It would be recalled that last October 2022, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, created a tourism entrepreneurial support programme for indigent women and youths in the country, tagged; STEP. Consequently, between December 2 and 23, 2022, STEP trained 400 women and youths, in 10 states across Nigeria, on various hospitality and tourism trade- skills including; the making of throw-pillows and duvet, as well as, training in soap making and related antiseptics.

On completion of the training, trainees were given relevant business starter-packs and financial support, to jump- start their trade in the industry. Also, during the official launch of the STEP initiative in 2022, management of NIHOTOUR promised to sustain the programme and to extend it, over time, to every state in the country.

This year, in keeping to the promise, NIHOTOUR’s Sustainable Tourism Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) has been training and empowering indigent and rural women and youths in tourism and hospitality sectors’ skill-gaps. Different training packages and modalities are being delivered including Training-of-Trainers and direct-recipient occupational skill trainings.

According to NIHOTOUR; “So far, NIHOTOUR’s STEP interventions held the ‘Train-the-Trainer’ programmes in Bauchi State, from 23rd to 24th August 2023; and Enugu State from 25th to 26th August 2023. Earlier in Lafia, a training session took place on August 16th to 17th, 2023, where 80 participants were trained in Tailoring/Duvet upskilling, and another 70 participants received training in Tour Guiding Skills and tradecraft.

“Similarly, in Ayetoro, Ogun State, a training session on on Baking and Pastries held on 2nd and 3rd August 2023, with the participation of 80 individuals. “In the coming weeks, NIHOTOUR STEP Train-the-Trainers intervention will be held for indigent and rural women and youths in Argungu, Kebbi State and in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).’’ NIHOTOUR is an agency under the