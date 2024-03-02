NIHOTOUR Certifies 64 NATOP Members on Tour Packaging, Marketing in 2023

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has disclosed that it trained and certified about 64 members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) on tour packages and marketing in 2023. This was disclosed by the Director General of the institute, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, in a recent interview with journalists in Abuja. Kangiwa further noted that those trained were issued with NIHOTOUR’s certificates.

According to him, the training was geared towards the enhancement of effective service delivery in the hospitality and tourism sector. He further said that the training offered several significant advantages, as well as served various purposes in making them valuable for travellers in different situations. Kangiwa disclosed further marketing tour packages would help in the selling of tourism products and services, in a way that would attract customers to boost business.

“The training modules were also on best practices in tour guiding, sales strategies, travel computer reservation systems, and tour packages marketing among others,’’ he said. Adding, “the 64 NATOP members had been licensed and they have started practicing tour operations from across states in the North East, North West, and North Central, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.’’