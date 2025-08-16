NIHOTOUR Act 2022: Tourism Minister Tenders Apology To FTAN, HOMAL, Hoteliers Over Harassment

… pledges to restore FTAN to centre of national discourse

Operators in Nigerian tourism have been on the edge and not sure of what tomorrow portends following the harrowing experience some of the hoteliers in Lagos suffered as a result of the botched attempts by officials of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to enforce registration by operators in hotels as stipulated by NIHOTOUR Act 2022.

It took the directive of the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, following a call on her by the leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), through a strongly worded letter, pointing out the illegalities in the action of NIHOTOUR. Its Director General is Dr Abisoye Fagade.

The Minister heeded the call by FTAN and directed the NIHOTOUR DG to put on hold the enforcement exercise to allow for further dialogue on the Act by both the Ministry, NIHOTOUR, FTAN and other stakeholders. This action, she said was to protect the industry and the nation from being ridiculed.

While this action of the Minister was widely applauded, however, the tension generated by the action of NIHOTOUR DG, Dr Fagade, had continued to haunt the industry. This tension was further heightened when last month Fagade named a four-man tribunal, which was inaugurated at the latter part of July.

It was against this background that FTAN’s 28th AGM/Election 2025 was held in Abuja on July 31, with Musawa as special guest of honour and Fagade in attendance as guest and member of the panel on the theme of the AGM.

Not many expected Musawa to reopen the issue having promised to host a stakeholder session on it at a yet to be announced date. However, she did. She did it in style and modesty as well as in a most awe-inspiring and endearing manner, by first, tendering unreserved public apology to FTAN, HOMAL (Hotels Owners and Managers Association of Lagos) and all tourism stakeholders especially the few hoteliers that were maltreated by NIHOTOUR’s enforcement team aided by men of Nigeria Police Force.

She began by saying, ‘‘let me also take a moment to address a recent issue that has understandably caused concern within the industry—the NIHOTOUR enforcement incident in Lagos.

‘‘On compassionate and professional grounds, I wish to sincerely apologise to the FTAN and HOMAL families, as well as to the wider tourism and hospitality community, for the tension and rancour that arose. Please be assured that the Ministry is actively engaging all concerned stakeholders to ensure we develop a robust, inclusive, and compassionate approach moving forward.’’

Having tendered apology, a sign of acknowledgement that something has gone awry, an approach that many observers expected from NIHOTOUR’s DG, but rather has carried on as if nothing has gone wrong to name and inaugurate a tribunal, signaling that the battle line has been drawn, the Minister then went ahead to disclose that the matter is already being addressed by the Ministry:

‘‘We are also conducting a thorough review of the processes and protocols within NIHOTOUR to ensure that all future actions align with the collaborative, inclusive, and reform-oriented principles that this administration stands for.

‘‘However, we must also acknowledge an important truth: business as usual is no longer acceptable. We must embrace necessary reforms that align our tourism and hospitality sector with global best practices seen in leading destinations around the world.

‘‘In this spirit of reform and collaboration, the Ministry will soon convene a National Stakeholders Dialogue on Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Economy. FTAN will play a central role in shaping the agenda, guiding the outcomes, and informing the implementation strategies of this important engagement.

‘‘It is my firm belief that sustainable development in our sector can only be achieved through synergy, inclusivity, and mutual respect. Together, we can build a future that reflects the best of our cultural heritage, creative talent, and tourism potential.’’

Restoring FTAN to centre of national discourse

Having put that issue to rest, to which she received thunderous applause and commendation from the attendees, for her humble disposition and forthright leadership display, she then went on to speak on the need to restore the pride of FTAN and put it on the forefront of national discourse as envisaged from the on set of the federation, which sadly, has over the years be relegated to the background, even by the Ministry that orchestrated its birth, close to three decades ago.

Musawa started on this trajectory by stating, ‘‘It is a great honour and pleasure to be with you today at this year’s Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), especially under the inspiring theme: Tourism Policy, Implementation, Promotion and Governance: The Stake for the Private Sector.

‘‘This gathering is not only timely but also a welcomed opportunity to reaffirm and reposition the long-standing relationship between FTAN and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy. FTAN, as many of us are aware, was birthed through the vision and support of the Ministry.

‘‘It is, therefore, natural and strategic that we work together as one family, with aligned objectives and shared responsibilities. Let me state unequivocally that the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy is fully committed to restoring the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) to the centre of national tourism policy discussions, project development, and implementation frameworks.

‘‘Under my leadership, the Ministry will continue to foster deeper, more strategic engagement with FTAN and other key private sector stakeholders. We recognise the critical value of institutionalising formal channels of collaboration that will ensure our interactions are seamless, constructive, and ultimately productive.

‘‘This renewed partnership will not only strengthen our tourism ecosystem but also align with our broader agenda to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s cultural and creative economy in line with the Renewed Hope vision of Mr. President.’’

She ended her presentation by reiterating her commitment to work with FTAN and the private sector to give a new impetus to Nigerian tourism development and promotion: ‘‘In conclusion, I want to make this commitment to you today: ‘‘The Ministry under my leadership is ready, willing, and determined to work hand-in-hand with FTAN and indeed the entire private sector. Together, we will build a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive tourism, culture, and creative economy landscape for Nigeria.’’

The Minister charged the operators to eschew bitterness, rancour and divisions. ‘‘Let us rise above division, embrace partnership, and co-create a future that reflects the best of who we are as a people and a nation,’’ she tasked them.