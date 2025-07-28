NIHOTOUR Act 2022: One Of Buhari’s Enduring Legacies For Hospitality, Tourism Industry

On July 13, 2025, Nigeria mourned the passing of one of its most consequential post-independence leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR). After a brief illness, his death marked the end of an era defined by both resilience and reform.

As the nation reflects on his legacy, the hospitality and tourism industry recognises with deep appreciation one of his most transformative, yet often understated, contributions: His assent to the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Establishment Act, 2022.

In a sector that had been plagued by years of policy neglect, fragmented training structures, and weak institutional capacity, this Act offered a fresh start and institutional legitimacy for long-overdue reforms. The passage of the NIHOTOUR Act under President Buhari’s administration was a landmark legislative intervention aimed at correcting historical imbalances in one of Nigeria’s most promising non-oil sectors.

It formally established NIHOTOUR as the apex regulatory and capacity-building institution for the hospitality and tourism ecosystem, granting it the legal authority to standardise training, certification, and research activities across the country.

This was not merely a bureaucratic gesture, it was a visionary step towards professionalizing a sector that has the potential to generate millions of jobs and serve as a vehicle for cultural diplomacy, economic diversification, and sustainable development.

Although the tourism community had long advocated for the creation of a standalone Ministry of Tourism to spearhead national policy and investment strategies, President Buhari offered something just as substantial, a legal framework that empowers the industry from the ground up.

The NIHOTOUR Act provides a structural foundation for building a skilled workforce, formalising informal sector activities, and bridging the gap between tourism education and industry practice. It signified recognition at the highest level that Nigeria’s tourism future would not be built by slogans, but by institutions, standards, and people.

Today, the NIHOTOUR Act stands as a symbol of policy vision and commitment to the long-term sustainability of hospitality and tourism in Nigeria.

For professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, and investors, it is a beacon of hope, an affirmation that the government sees value in this sector and is willing to invest in its future. As stakeholders continue to bicker over its full implementation and necessary refinements, there is no doubt that this singular Act may one day be remembered as one of President Buhari’s most enduring legacies, not just for the tourism sector, but for national development as a whole.

An Institutional Framework Long Overdue Before the passage of the NIHOTOUR Act 2022, Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry operated in a largely unregulated and inconsistent environment. Despite being a high-potential sector with the capacity to drive inclusive economic growth, job creation, and cultural diplomacy, it suffered from a chronic lack of structure.

Training institutions existed, but there was no unifying curriculum or standard to guide learning outcomes. As a result, training efforts were fragmented and often not aligned with global industry requirements. This structural gap affected every layer of the workforce – from front office staff and chefs to tour guides, cleaners, security operatives, and hotel managers.

Many professionals in the sector acquired their skills informally, often through apprenticeship or on-the-job learning. While this system produced some competent hands, it also led to the proliferation of substandard practices, poor service delivery, and a lack of professionalism.

Without a recognised path for certification and career progression, workers were limited in their capacity to grow and the industry as a whole lacked competitiveness.

Moreover, the absence of a regulatory framework meant that operators could enter and exit the industry without any quality control, thereby weakening consumer trust and limiting investor confidence.

This lack of structure also made it difficult for the government to harness the sector’s full potential in terms of investments, formal employment data, and strategic planning. Tourism policies were often crafted in isolation, without a solid base of trained human capital to support implementation.

The NIHOTOUR Act 2022, therefore, marked a turning point. It established a legal and institutional foundation to address these longstanding challenges by empowering NIHOTOUR as the body for training, research, regulation, and professional development in the sector.

The Act mandates the Institute to develop and implement standardised curricula, conduct professional examinations, accredit training centres, and issue recognised certificates, including collaborations with existing Institutes and government institutions in achieving its mandates.