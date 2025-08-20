NIHOTOUR Act 2022: Again, Musawa Orders Fagade To Take Action On Enforcement

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has again directed the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr Abisoye Fagade, to take action on the enforcement of the Institute’s establishment Act 2022.

This would be the second time in about two months that the Minister would be wading into the imbroglio that the attempt by Fagade to implement the Act has pitched him against the private sector operators, to put on hold the execution of the Act pending a stakeholder meeting that the Minister has called for August 29, 2025.

Musawa, who first directed NIHOTOUR to take action on the Act in the month of June 2025, again gave her directive for the second time when she played host to the newly elected Executive Council of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), led by its President, Dr Aliyu Badaki, in her Abuja office.

Her directive followed a request by FTAN, which brought to her attention the renewed attempt by Fagade to execute the Act through the back door.

“The Minister, however, stated that the order is to allow room for dialogue with the stakeholders, parastatals and the Ministry so as to carry out the necessary adjustments on areas of overlap and conflicts being raised by the operators.

She promised to talk with the relevant agencies to ensure that there is no further harassment in the enforcement process while the grey areas are sorted out.

Musawa disclosed that very exciting initiatives will soon be unveiled by the Ministry, stressing that FTAN will be pleased with these tourism initiatives.

The Minister congratulated the FTAN President and his team on their victory at the recently held AGM/Election.

She promised to partner with the private sector, led by FTAN, in promoting tourism in the country.

Meanwhile, in his remarks earlier, Badaki drew the attention of the Minister to a number of issues, including the resuscitation of the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), which the Minister promised would soon be coming on board.

Badaki also spoke on poor funding, participation of Nigeria in international marketing channels, partnership with FTAN and the FTAN’s tourism conference and exhibition, which will be held in November 2025.

Speaking also, the Chairman FTAN Board of Trustees, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, pledged his support and counsel the Ministry on the need to fast track the development of the industry.