Nighttime Traffic Noise Raises Cholesterol –Study

A large study of 272,229 European adults has found that people exposed to higher levels of nighttime traffic noise had elevated LDL “bad” cholesterol and increased blood fats.

While researchers did not establish a direct cause-andeffect relationship, they identified a significant association between road noise and unfavorable lipid profiles. Results of the study are published in the journal journal ‘Environmental Research’.

The link began at about 50 decibels (dB) of nighttime noise — roughly the sound of a quiet conversation or soft background music, according to Study Finds. The association grew stronger at 55 dB and above, a level still considered moderate but one that may disrupt sleep.

Researchers believe sleep disturbance could be one pathway linking traffic noise to heart health. The studies are called nuclear magnetic resonance metabolomics.

This method allowed scientists to analyze 155 different fats, proteins, and molecules in blood samples collected from large population databases in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.