Nigerian talented designers, filmmakers, beauty stakeholders and journalists shined at the African Fashion Awards night. Held in Lagos , the night featured a black-carpet show, runway presentations, and awards recognising individuals, whose work significantly shaped fashion, culture, and creative impact across the continent.

The night got interesting when Vanguard Allure’s Yemisi Suleiman was honoured with the Excellence in Journalism Award for her consistent contribution to fashion reportage and storytelling across Africa. She joined other distinguished recipients at the African Fashion Designers Awards, where Labaleo Collections (Nigeria) and Angelica Nvula (Angola) won African Fashion Designers of the Year for their innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural representation on the runway.

Other recipients like Linus Okorie, Keppy Ekpeyong got Lifetime Achievement Awards for decades of influence, mentorship, and leadership within the entertainment and creative industries. Ugochukwu George Igbokwu had the Best Hair Stylist for redefining contemporary African hair artistry through bold, trend-setting styles. Adetoun Onanobi was given the Distinguished Humanitarian award for championing health, sustainability, and community-focused initiatives.

King VC Perez was honoured with Fitness Icon: For promoting wellness and body-positivity across Africa’s lifestyle space. Joy Makun got the Skincare Brand Excellence: For pioneering effective, ethically crafted skincare solutions. Queen May – Brand Influencer: For her strong digital influence and authentic brand storytelling. Kelvin Ugwoudo, Yemisi Suleiman – Excellence in Journalism: For outstanding media contributions and elevating Africa’s fashion and cultural narratives.

Nollywood actresss and filmmakers, Omoni Oboli, Ruth Kadiri – Filmmaking Excellence: For pushing boundaries in African cinema through impactful films. Dr. Akin Faminu – Fashion Influencer of the Year: For shaping fashion conversations and inspiring new-age style enthusiasts. Seyi Vodi – Style Vanguard Award: For setting standards in bespoke menswear.

Mudi Africa – Fashion Pioneer: For pioneering Nigerian luxury menswear globally. Tokyo James – Visionary Menswear: For merging African identity with modern tailoring. Other honourees were recognised for creativity, entrepreneurship, cultural impact, innovation, and leadership in their fields.

2025 Category Winners (Selected): – African Fashion Designer of the Year (Male): Labaleo Collections – For bold silhouettes and distinctive African tailoring. – African Fashion Designer of the Year (Female): Angelica Nvula – For exquisite craftsmanship and strong artistic identity. – Emerging Designers: Mak Africa, Rojuascent – For fresh, boundary-pushing design concepts, among many others The side attraction was the fashion showcase of emerging designers whose pieces were beauties to behold.