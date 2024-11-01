Night Of Glamour, Music As Ojez Elders Forum Returns In Style

Share

…celebrates Ghana’s diplomatic icon, highlife legend

The Ojez Elders Forum, a cherished gathering that once set the bar for entertainment events in Lagos, made a grand comeback at the freshly revamped Ojez Sports Lounge, nestled within the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The Sunday night event was nothing short of spectacular, as the iconic venue played host to a memorable double celebration: a heartfelt farewell for Ghana’s Consul General to Nigeria, Hajia Gifty Samata Bukari, and the birthday of Nigeria’s beloved highlife maestro, Sunny Neji.

In a gathering that felt like a mini-gala, the Forum pulled a star-studded guest list, featuring legendary actors Segun Arinze and Paul Obazele, celebrated fashion mogul Frank Osodi, Ms. Black, talented musician Alariwo and nostalgic “Old School” singer Alex O.

The atmosphere was electric, a reunion of arts and culture heavyweights who welcomed the return of the Elders Forum with open arms and high spirits.

The evening began on a warm note with remarks from Effiong Nyong, Ojez Entertainment Group’s Entertainment Director, who shared the vision behind the revival of the Elders Forum and hinted at the exciting lineup of events Ojez has in store for Lagosians.

His sentiments were echoed by Peterson Agu, who welcomed the gathering with optimism and enthusiasm, sparking applause from the crowd. The forum then turned to honor Hajia Gifty Samata Bukari, who was commended by speakers for her diplomatic achievements and her role in strengthening Nigeria-Ghana relations.

Her dedication and warmth had touched many lives, and the tributes poured in, marking an emotional and well-deserved send-off. The spotlight shifted next to Sunny Neji, who celebrated his birthday surrounded by adoring fans and fellow artists.

With a joyful cake-cutting ceremony, the music legend kicked off the party, taking to the stage to serenade the crowd with his timeless hits, backed by the vibrant Ojez resident band. Fans couldn’t resist joining in, singing and dancing along to Neji’s soulful rhythms— a fitting tribute to his enduring influence in Nigerian music.

As a special treat, Alex O made a surprise appearance, delivering a throwback performance that brought the crowd to their feet. His hits took fans down memory lane, adding a layer of nostalgia that made the evening even more magical. With every song, he rekindled the spirit of the ‘good old days,’ bringing smiles and sparking joyful memories.

With delicious food, free-flowing drinks, and an ambiance that felt like a reunion of old friends, the night was filled with laughter, dancing, and end less toasts. Chief Joseph Odobeatu, the CEO of Ojez Entertainment Group, expressed his satisfaction with the event. “Tonight has truly shown the spirit of the Elders Forum.

We’re back and better, and I can’t wait for each month to bring more of this energy and excitement. It’s going to be unforgettable!” The Ojez Elders Forum, silenced by the pandemic but never forgotten, is back on track to become Lagos’s mustattend event. Fun lovers, mark your calendars for every last Sunday at Ojez Sports Lounge—the city’s most iconic celebration of music, memories, and culture is here to stay.

Share

Please follow and like us: