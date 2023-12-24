Night of Bliss, Glitz And Glamour As GAHAWARDS 2023 Honour Trailblazers

Celebrities, top government officials and other high profile personalities were recently treated to a night of class and lavish party as the 11th edition of the GMYT African Humanitarian Awards, took centre stage in Lagos. Held at the Jewel Aeda Lekki, Lagos, with the theme “Celebrating the Pinnacle of Innovation.” this year’s GAHAWARDS 2023 elevated the concept of awards ceremonies by blending luxury and high class.

The gala night not only spotlighted trailblazers across diverse fields, but also underlined the critical role of innovation in driving sustainable development and humanitarian efforts. It featured a special panel discussion on “Does Talent Surpass Education?” igniting a dialogue on the essence of creativity in modern success stories. The topic provided a platform for discourse, featuring esteemed dignitaries and company CEOs including Dr Nnamdi Ezigbo- MD Slot Nigeria, Grace Ofure, Suji Motos, founders of Goge Africa, Nneka and Isaac Moses amongst others.

The event also honoured extraordinary achievements of individuals and organizations across various sectors, recognizing Humanitarians of the Year, Innovators in Education, Cultural Heritage Advocates, and more. Amongst the awardees was Veteran actor Adebayo Salami, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian movie industry.

Daddy Freeze was awarded for Journalistic Integrity; Nneka and Isaac Moses, Founders of Goge Africa won the Cultural Heritage Advocate award, His Royal Majesty, Amb Appolus Chu, OFR got the Champion of Compassion award in the Humanitarian of the year category. In the Innovator of Education category, prestigious Lagos Business School won the pioneer in learning award among others.

Powered by the visionary leadership of Princess Kelechi Oghene, founder of GYMYT Academy, GAHAWARDS she says stands as a testament to the power of recognition in driving forward the agenda of change and empowerment.