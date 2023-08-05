Niger’s Military Junta Cuts Ties With Nigeria, France, US

Niger’s junta has sev- ered all ties with Nigeria, its former colonial ruler, France, the United States and a host of others as international pressure mounts on the country to restore democratic order. The military rulers also called back home its ambassadors and warned citizens to be wary of foreign armies and spies.

This was disclosed on the West African country’s television as the delegation dispatched by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu met the coup leader, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani during the week. Tinubu as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government had sent a delegation, led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar to Niger on Thursday.

But, in the announcement, Niger’s junta cut ties with France, United States and Nigeria, as the deadline given by the West African regional bloc expires in two days. The international community is asking Tchiani- led military to release and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum in a plea published in a Washington Post opinion piece said, “I write this as a hostage and urged the U.S. and partners to help.” But, Niger’s mutinous soldiers made an announcement terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with France and announced the end of functions for Niger’s ambassadors to France, the United States, Togo and neighboring Nigeria, which is leading ECOWAS efforts on dialogue, according to RFI.

“All aggression or attempt at aggression against the state of Niger will see an immediate response and without warning,” said a spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane. European countries have started the evacuation of their nationals in Niger, as Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, expressed support for the coup.