Niger’s exit from ECOWAS’ll affect regional fight against terrorism –Rtd Gen

A retired military officer, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi, has lamented the exit of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), saying the development will have adverse effects on ongoing regional efforts to combat terrorism. Specifically, the senior lawyer said the contiguous relationship that exists between Nigeria and Niger republic, which had ensured the latter’s fundamental role in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), may be in jeopardy, if urgent steps were not taken to discourage the final exit. He further noted that the development will bring pressure to bear on the defence and security architecture of the nation. In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, Anyalemechi said: “Their exit is more likely to cause loopholes in the security architecture.

“You know Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are contiguous states. So, taking them now as a bloc, and they are all leaving at the same time. Definitely, it will cause us some security problems. “And Niger, for all that they are, is our neighbour; they have a contiguous boundary/ border with Nigeria. “Now, Burkina Faso, and Mali, combined in a bloc to leave, is really a big problem… The truth remains that, if these three countries leave, it will cause us (Nigeria) a big security problem, and there is no doubt about it. “Security wise, the exit is not good for Nigeria. It means we have to increase our defence very well.” He added thus: “The money it will cost us to build our architecture, in terms of defence, will now be more, because it is better for you to have a friendly neighbour than adversary.

“The level of espionage will be higher, and it will cost us more money…I support efforts to bring these people (the three countries) back to the regional bloc… “Let them still remain within the ECOWAS bloc, within that security network; it will be a very big advantage to Nigeria.” Meanwhile, a retired senior officer has blamed the state of insecurity on the alleged lack of political will on the part of the authorities. Asked to proffer solution to the security challenges plaguing the country, the retired Army officer, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Political will and sincerity of purpose; our political and security leaders lack.”