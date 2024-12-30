Nigeriens Deny Presence of Foreign Soldiers In Border Communities

Share

The residents of Nigeria’s border towns with Niger have denied seeing any French soldiers in their areas, despite claims of their presence.

This comes amid concerns over the growing insecurity in the region, particularly with the rise of terrorist groups like Lakurawa.

Our Correspondent in the state gathered that this comes amid concerns over the presence of foreign military personnel in Nigeria, particularly in the wake of comments by the Nigerien military leader regarding a French military base in Nigeria.

The border regions between Nigeria and Niger have been plagued by insecurity, especially with the emergence of terrorists.

According to Abdullahi Adamu, a resident of the area, “Initially, we didn’t see any French soldiers, but now we have our own military personnel conducting operations in the area.”

Amadu Ibrahim from Rimin Gaya in Ruwa Wuri, Gudu Local Government Area, also denied seeing any French soldiers, saying “We haven’t seen any French soldiers, but we see bandits attacking our communities.”

Malam Tanko Kanlabo from Niger Republic, who resides in Konni, also denied the presence of French soldiers, saying “If they were here, we would know.”

Similarly, Malam Kabiru Muhammad from Ruwa Wuri, Gudu Local Government Area, Sokoto State, said the people of the area are facing challenges from Lakurawa terrorists, who attack their communities daily.

Some traders who are travelling on daily bases between Nigeria and Niger also denied being aware or seeing any French soldiers in the area.

Aliyu Aliyu Ibrahim, the Sarkin Yamman Balle, said there is a long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Niger, which has been maintained over the years through intermarriage, trade, and cultural exchange.

The presence of terrorist groups like Lakurawa in the border regions between Nigeria and Niger has raised concerns about the potential involvement of foreign powers in the conflict.

Dr. Murtala Ahmed Rufa’i, a security expert from the University of Usman Danfodiyo, noted that the Lakurawa terrorists have been operating in the area for over eight years, and their presence has raised questions about the potential involvement of foreign powers in the conflict.

“The Nigerian military has been working to combat the terrorist threat, with ongoing operations in the border regions.

However, the presence of foreign troops in the area remains a topic of debate, with some expressing concerns about the potential implications of foreign intervention in the conflict.

Our correspondence in the state also reports that the Nigerian military has been working to combat terrorism in the region, with air and ground troops launching attacks on terrorist strongholds.



