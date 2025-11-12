Nigeria’s World Cup Bid In Jeopardy As Eagles Boycott Training

Want five-year bonuses, allowances cleared, five senior players lead mutiny

Nigeria’s dreams of reaching the 2026 World Cup are under serious threat after the Super Eagles refused to train in Morocco yesterday over unpaid bonuses.

The entire squad, including coaching staff, reportedly skipped the scheduled 4-6pm training session, demanding immediate payment of allowances and bonuses that have been owed since 2019. The unpaid sums also cover both the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

A top source revealed that three senior players are leading the protest, warning coach Eric Chelle that if their demands are not met, they may return to their clubs ahead of tomorrow’s crucial CAF World Cup playoff semifinal against Gabon in Rabat.

Our correspondent spoke with a team official who said the matter is being resolved by the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and NFF officials. “It is an unfortunate situation, but it’s being addressed by the NFF; the leadership of the Sports Commission is also involved.

I can assure you that everything will be resolved and players can return to training tomorrow,” he said. It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu released a sum of N12 billion to the NFF in January of 2024 on the eve of the last AFCON to help clear outstanding payments owed to the Super Eagles and other national teams.

The funds were intended to also cover senior national team coaches’ salaries running up to 15 months, allowances, and other promises due to both men’s and women’s senior and junior national teams.

Following this, the Presidency, as confirmed by a former minister of sports, released an additional N5 billion to the NFF, while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) also contributed $4 million to Nigeria’s coffers in recognition of the Eagles’ silver-medal finish at AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Yet, despite these substantial releases, players remain unpaid. New Telegraph had previously reported that the Eagles were already voicing frustration over unpaid bonuses and allowances.