Nigeria’s Wheeling Capacity Increased By 38% In 10 Years –TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said it raised wheeling capacity in Nigeria by 35 per in 10 years. TCN, Transmission Service Provider, Oluwagbenga Ajiboye stated this during the meeting between the company and energy editors in Abuja.

He said TCN achieved the feat with the support of donors such as the World Bank. Findings showed that the current transmission capacity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is 8,100MW from the 5,000MW recorded in 2015. It is an indication of 38 per cent or 3100MW increase in the period under review.

Ajiboye said: “Our wheeling capacity has grown from 5,000MW in 2015 to over 8,100MW today, thanks to strategic investments and donor-supported projects like the World Bank-funded Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP).” According to him, over the past few years, TCN has made significant strides in modernising and expanding the national grid.

He added that TCN had completed over 30 transmission projects across the country, including new substations and transmission lines that have added more than 2,000MW of wheeling capacity to the grid.

He also claim that TCN has added a total of 3,100.5 MVA (2,538MW) to the National Grid. He said this was achieved through the energisation of a total of 24 power transformers.