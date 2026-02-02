Nigeria’s Wheat Trade To Hit N2.35trn On Low Price, Zero Tarif

Nigeria’s wheat import is expected to rise by 450,000 tonnes, reaching 6.7 million tonnes worth N2.35 trillion ($1.7 billion) this year. This is due to growing demand and Federal Government’s temporary zero duty and lower global grain prices.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, Russia will maintain supply of 1.5 million tonnes of the grain to Nigeria in 2026, while United States will export 1.22 million tonnes of the grain as against the 916,000 metric tonnes imported last year.

The report added that despite the fierce competition, American wheat had remained highly engaged in the Nigerian market. It was gathered that Poland’s wheat export volumes may reach between one million to 1.46 million tonnes as Russia cut up to $7 per metric tonne difference in price for buyers in order to have competitive edge I the global market.

Meanwhile, SovEcon, Black Sea research firm had said that demand for Russian wheat increased among Nigeria, Egypt and other major importing countries, noting that in late December, Egypt’s Mostakbal Misr acquired 700,000 tonnes of wheat, with Russia expected to supply a significant portion of this volume.

Recall that the temporary removal of import duty helped to escalate shipment of the grain to the country in 2025. Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that four vessels berthed with 201, 979 metric tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited at Lagos Portin November as MV Annika N offloaded 49,082 tonnes; Serene Amelia, 53, 733 tonnes and Equinox Dan II, 56,600 tonnes at ABTL, noting CN Maoming would offload 39,564 tonnes at GDNL.

In October, NPA data revealed that 158,261 tonnes of the grain were conveyed to Lagos Port by vessels as Desert Puma offloaded 56,173 tonnes and Theoslogo S, 56,750 tonnes offloaded their consignments at ABTL, while Stella Lady with 18,638 tonnes and Elequssa, 26,700 tonnes discharged the grain at GDNL.

In July 2025, N282 billion ($188 million) worth of the grain was shipped to Nigerian ports, up from 352,000 tonnes during the same period last year as NPA’s shipping position revealed that five ships discharged 270,707 of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa, saying that Effy N offloaded 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; t Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes, Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes and Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes.

In May, the data revealed that 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to NPA data, ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes.

Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes. At Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively.

In February, six vessels berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export. Of the imports to Lagos Port, Unity Discovery berthed with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.