Nigeria’s W’Cup Hopes Resurrected As NFF Petitions FIFA Against DR Congo

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may yet be revived following a formal petition allegedly submitted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to FIFA against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The petition, it was gathered, is based on the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the recent World Cup playoffs in Morocco, where the Central Africans edged the Super Eagles on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time. That defeat had initially ended Nigeria’s qualification campaign.

However, reliable sources within the football fraternity disclosed that the NFF, with the backing of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has now taken the matter to FIFA, insisting that DR Congo breached eligibility rules by parading players who were not properly cleared to feature in the decisive fixture.

A senior official familiar with the development expressed strong optimism over the petition, describing it as well-founded and capable of yielding a favourable outcome for Nigeria.

According to investigations, the petition centres on several DR Congo players whose eligibility for the playoffs has been questioned, with claims that their documentation and clearance did not meet FIFA requirements.

DR Congo are scheduled to play Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico March, 2026, leaving room for FIFA to act should the petition be upheld.

While FIFA is yet to make an official pronouncement on the matter, there is growing anticipation that a thorough investigation could potentially alter the outcome of the playoffs and reopen Nigeria’s path to the Mundial.