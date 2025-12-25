The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to preserve religious freedom, peaceful coexistence, national unity and protection of all faith.

Tuggar, who spoke on Thursday in his goodwill message to Christians on Christmas Day said Nigeria will continue to enhance its institutions to protect all religious adherents, ensure social cohesion, and promote harmonious coexistence across the country.

According to him, the safety, dignity, and rights of Nigerians of all faiths, both at home and in the diaspora remain a priority of government policy and diplomatic engagement.

The Minister said, “The Nigerian state is founded on the principle of freedom of worship and mutual respect among its people.

“We are resolute in reinforcing our institutions to uphold these values, deepen interfaith understanding, and ensure that no citizen is excluded or marginalized on account of belief.”

Tuggar described the Christmas session as a time of reflection, compassion, and renewal, underscoring values that resonate deeply with Nigeria’s diverse religious and cultural heritage.

He stated that Christmas provides an opportunity to recommit to dialogue, mutual respect, and shared responsibility in safeguarding peace and stability within communities.

As Nigerians mark the Christmas season, Ambassador Tuggar called on citizens to embrace unity, patience, and hope, stressing that the country’s strength lies in its diversity and shared destiny.

He concluded by wishing Christians in Nigeria and around the world a peaceful Christmas and a New Year filled with good health, renewed purpose, and collective progress for the nation.