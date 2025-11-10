Nigeria’s Varsities Well Equipped To Attract Foreign Students –Jarigbe

Wife of Chairman Senate Committee on Gas Dr Offiong Jarigbe, has said most Nigerian, universities are well equipped with renowned professors and other lecturers with high intellectual capabilities to compete favourably with foreign universities.

Jarigbe who was on Saturday, awarded with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on public enterprise at the 12th convocation ceremony of Base University Abuja, urged Nigerian men to see their spouses as partners in society building.

She stated that the days when women were seen to only good in the kitchen and the other room, have gone. “We need to return to the old system whereby expatriates compete with Nigerians to study in our universities,” Dr. Jarigbe said.

Jarigbe urged Nigeria politicians to encourage their spouses to further their education in other to serve as true partners in society building, stating that Nigeria universities are better equipped now with both intellectual capacities and modern teaching tools to attract more foreign students.

Senate Committee Chairman on Gas, Senator Jarigbe O. Jarigbe canvassed for regular re- tooling of Nigerian women to be able to contribute more to nation building.