Nigeria’s Unity Lies In Hands Of Christians, Muslims – IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has said the unity and continued existence of Nigeria depend on the prayers and commitment of both Christians and Muslims.

He made the remark when the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, led by its Chairman, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, paid him a courtesy visit at his uphill mansion in Minna to mark his 84th birthday.

Babangida, while appreciating the prayers offered on his behalf, noted that the intercession of both faiths had been instrumental in holding the nation together.

“I really appreciate you (CAN) for the prayers. I must tell you that the prayers of both faiths, Christians and Muslims have been very effective, and it is what is keeping the country. I urge you to maintain the relationship in the general interest of the country and its people,” he said.

The former leader also called for stronger interfaith relations, stressing their importance to Nigeria’s unity and development.

Earlier, Bishop Yohanna, represented by the State Vice Chairman, Rev. Joshua Markus, commended Babangida for his contributions to national development, describing his life as one enriched by the admiration of many.

He prayed for God to grant the elder statesman good health and fulfilment in the years ahead.

The visit featured a special intercessory prayer for Babangida and the nation, offered on behalf of the entire Christian community.