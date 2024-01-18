Nigeria’s Unity Depends On Management Of Diversities – Anyaoku

Former Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku has expressed fears that the poor management of Nigeria”s diversities would cost the unity of the country.

Anyaoku who disclosed this in an occasion to mark his 91st birthday anniversary celebration noted that countries that have remained united are those that were able to manage the divisions in their homes while those that failed to do so are currently facing the consequences.

“I believe that one of the major issues that this centre will be promoting the study of, is the management of diversity in a pluralistic country.

“Some countries have succeeded in managing their pluralistic nature. Switzerland for example is a country of four major ethnic groups, Canada with two major ethnic groups, India, with seven ethnic groups. These countries have succeeded because they have deliberately addressed the challenges of how to manage diversity in their country”

“But some pluralistic countries that were not able to manage their diversity have failed. Like Yugoslavia, which ended up breaking into eight states. Take Chekoslovakia, a country of two major ethnic groups, the Slovaks and the Cheks, but they could not manage their diversity, so they peacefully decided to part”

The commissioning of the foundation centre also marked the 91 birthday celebration of the former scribe of the Commonwealth.

According to Anyaoku while commissioning the center, “At 80 years, you are considered to have entered the departure lounge. your relatives can only pray that your flight be delayed well enough, but I’m fortunate to have made 90 and today 91 years. At 91, I have been able to retain all my faculties. They say it is as sharp as sword, but I’m not so sure.

“The commissioning of this centre is the fulfillment of a dream which I and my wife have had for a long time. We have always wanted to support education, and by opening this library and museum, we hope that it will help both the old and young to acquire reading culture. The attributes of Nigerians that worry me is the absence of reading culture.

“My wife and I have also wished to have a museum, a place where visitors can come and learn about the memorabilia that we have collect from across the Commonwealth of nations of 54 countries located in the major continents of the world.

“Also to parade artefacts from our country, Nigeria; a pluralistic country that only became one as recently as 1914. Before then, the place called Nigeria existed in different tribal groups that lived their own lives in different parts of the country.

“I hope that this centre will be a hub of collaboration with universities, schools, institutes to promote studies in various areas, and it has enough materials to help leaders address the challenges posed by our diversity,” Anyaoku said.

Speaking about the reason for siting the centre in Obosi, and how it was funded, Anyaoku said: “If you say why Obosi? My answer is that it is my attachment to my birth place. I have seen Obosi in the last 90 years develop from a place of mainly farmers to a place that produced successful civil servants, executives and many others.

“All my savings and gratuity of 34 years at the Commonwealth were ploughed into this foundation. We are hoping that in future, the foundation will have funds to sustain this foundation and also the activities of the foundation.”

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo who was also at the event praised Anyaoku for giving back to society, saying that he remains a man who is worthy of emulation.

Earlier, former Aviation minister, Mr Osita Chidoka presented a birthday gift to Anyaoku on behalf of Obosi title chiefs. He said Obosi people are proud of Anyaoku and that he is everything Obosi looks forward to.

“That is why we are making this presentation which symbolizes our fate in the custom and tradition of Obosi to Anyaoku.”