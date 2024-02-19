Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Hits 5% Q2, 2023 – NBS

Nigeria’s unemployment rate notched higher to 5 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, indicating an increase of 0.8 per cent from Q2 2023, the latest unemployment data from the stable of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Monday.

In the latest unemployment document titled: “Nigeria Labour Force Statistics Report Q3 2023, NBS noted labour force participation rate among the working-age population declined to 79.5% in Q3 2023 compared to 80.4% in Q2 2023.

” The employment-to-population ratio was 75.6% in Q3 2023 with a decrease of 1.5% compared to a ratio of Q2 2023. The combined rate of unemployment and time-related underemployment as a share of the labour force population (LU2) increased to 17.3% in Q3 2023 from 15.5% in Q2 2023. About 87.3% of workers were self-employed in Q3 2023″, NBS said.

It explained that the proportion of workers in wage employment in Q3 2023 was 12.7%, and summed it up that, ” unemployment rate increased significantly in Q3 2023 at 5.0%.

This is an increase of 0.8% from Q2 2023.

Giving an insight on unemployment by status, the data revealed rate of unemployment among persons with post-secondary education was 7.8% in Q3 2023 while the unemployment rate among youth aged (15-24 years) was 8.6% in Q3 2023. Increase of 1.4% compared to Q2 2023.

Relatedly, the unemployment rate in urban areas was 6.0% in Q3 2023, a slight increase of 0.1% from Q2 2023. Time-related underemployment in Q3 2023 was 12.3%, showing a slight increase of 0.5% from the rate recorded in Q2 2023. This shows an increase of 1.4% compared to the rate in Q4 2022.

4.1% of the working-age population was in subsistence agriculture in Q3 2023.

Informal employment rate in Q3 2023 was 92.3%, while Q2 2023 was 92.7%. NBS put a percentage of youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET Rate) at 13.7% in Q3 2023.

Nigera’s economy is assailed by various challenges. One of the challenges facing it is a large population of active youths without jobs.

President Bola Tinubu had promised that no fewer than one million youth would be gainfully employed in the digital economy under his administration.

He made the promise last year while delivering his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy,” he said.

Mr Tinubu also said his administration would work with the National Assembly to facilitate a bill to empower his government to create more jobs.