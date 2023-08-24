Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.1%

Nigeria’s unemployment rate has decreased to 4.1% in the first quarter of 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recent report.

The report, according to NBS was not intended to boost the image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration but rather to call attention to the methodology employed to carry out employment surveys across the nation.

New Telegraph recalls that the country’s unemployment rate as of the fourth quarter of 2020 was 33.3%.

The 13th ICLS, which was created and adopted in 1982 at the International Conference of Labour Statisticians, was used for the most recent survey.

To obtain reliable data on the labour force, the federal government agency had previously declared that it would apply a new methodology that aggregates the number of employed and jobless people in the nation.

Following guidelines adopted during the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS) in Geneva in 2013, the aim of this re-evaluation was two-pronged.

On one hand was to ensure that the methodology was in line with international best practices and locally relevant, and on the other hand, to ensure that a production process was robust enough to produce estimates on a sustainable basis (avoiding periodic gaps), and also, produce more labour market indicators and analysis that will inform government about the employment and job situation in Nigeria,” NBS said earlier.

It, however, was revealed on Thursday during the launch of the new methodology in Abuja that the new figure brings Nigeria’s Labour Survey in tandem with international standards.

The organisation highlighted that 26 African nations had accepted the survey, which was carried out in conjunction with the World Bank and the International Labour Organisation.