Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.1% Q1, 2023

The rate of unemployed Nigerians slightly dropped to 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, against 5.3 per cent in Q4 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 revealed.

Using International Labour Organisation (ILO) methodology of other countries in the region which pegs the unemployment rate estimate for the Western and Central Africa region for 2022 at 4.7 per cent, Nigeria’s current unemployment rate of first quarter 2023 is an improvement over the 5.3 per cent figure of Q4 2022.

World of Statistics in a report two weeks rated Nigeria as having the highest global unemployment rate with a record figure of 33.3 percent. However, according to NBS during the period reference, unemployment was higher among women than among men. Similarly, it said that unemployment was also higher among those with higher educational attainment, being highest for those with post- secondary education.

“This is a common trend observed in other countries. Those with higher levels of education are more likely to seek formal, wage- employment jobs, which could require longer periods of search. They are also likely to be from higher-income households, which can support them while they conduct search activities.

Unemployment was highest for young Nigerians compared to other age groups and higher in urban areas compared to rural areas.” The report disclosed that some Nigerians were outside the labour force but were in the potential labour force. The report explained that the labour force covers those who are either employed or unemployed.

“Some people are not employed but they are either searching for paid work but not available to work or they are available to work but they are not searching; this is the potential labour force population. The share of working-age Nigerians who were out of the labour force but in the potential labour force was 3.7 per cent in Q4 2022 and 2.3 per cent in Q1 2023.”

On the underemployment rate category, which it explained as a share of employed people working less than 40 hours per week and declaring themselves willing and available to work more, was 13.7% in Q4 2022 and 12.2% in Q1 2023. Explaining modalities for data collection for the revised NLFS, NBS noted it was based on a sample of 35,520 households nationwide.

The bureau explained the exercise was conducted continuously throughout the year, with national-level results produced quarterly and state-level results at the end of a full year. Meanwhile, an expert on the economy, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, has faulted the NBS’ 4.1 per cent unemployment rate for the first quarter, saying the figure does not reflect the actual situation on ground.

Uwaleke, a popular commentator on the nation’s economy issues, cited number of reasons which include: “The low sample size of under 40,000 persons used in the survey as well as the adoption of the ILO guidelines for employment computation which considers employment from the perspective of persons of working age who are engaged in some type of jobs for at least one hour in a week for pay or profit.”

Sharing his response with New Telegraph, the don opined that, compared to the old methodology adopted by the NBS, this new methodology which includes apprentices, tantamount to significantly lowering the bar and could lead to wrong policy decisions by the government.