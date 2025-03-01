Nigeria’s Troupe  Shines At 38th Surajkund Int’l Craft Mela

Share

The National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), under the leadership of Hajia Kaltume Bulama Gana (fsna), Artistic Director/Chief Executive Officer, has made a remarkable impression at the 38th Surajkund International Craft Mela 2025, held in Faridabad, Haryana Province, India, from February 7-23, 2025.

As a foremost platform for cultural exchange and economic opportunity, the Surajkund Craft Mela is one of the largest cultural fairs in the world, featuring over 1,000 craft stalls, including a dedicated Nigeria pavilion showcasing Nigerian products.

Gana’s direction brought to life a rich diversity of traditional dances from across Nigeria, highlighting the country’s cultural heritage.

The well-choreographed performances from the six geopolitical zones, including Ekombi/Nyok, Sango Bata, Maliki, Egwu Odun, Koroso, and Sharo, captivated the international audience.

Each day of the event showcased a unique blend of Nigerian dance, drama, and music, leaving the audience fascinated.

The Nigerian contingent, led by the Director of the International Relations Department at the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hajia Zainab Ali-Biu, also included some officials from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ubong Akpan Johnny, attended the event to support the Nigerian contingent and commended the Indian government for inviting Nigeria.

As Nigeria’s apex performing arts agency, the NTN’s participation in the Surajkund International Craft Mela 2025 reinforces its commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy, promoting Nigeria’s image and interests abroad, and serving as a cultural ambassador for the country.

The Surajkund International Craft Mela has set a promising precedent for Nigeria’s future endeavors in the global cultural and creative economy.

“As the nation continues to celebrate its heritage and forge international connections, the world can expect even greater contributions from the NTN on the global stage.”

In a related development, the National Troupe of Nigeria recently staged a thought-provoking play titled ‘Tafawa Balewa: The Golden Voice of Nigeria’ in partnership with Artswax Communications.

The play highlighted the importance of integrity, sacrifice, and leadership in nation-building.

